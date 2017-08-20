Asian demand pushes dollar bond market toward US$1 trillion

Bloomberg

It is a lot harder for David Yim (嚴守敬) to rack up the airline miles these days. The bond underwriter at Standard Chartered PLC used to fly across the Pacific from Hong Kong to the US four or five times a year to arrange dollar-debt deals, but he is not sure he will make it even once this year.

Such is the gravitational pull China is having on the market for dollar bonds issued by Asian companies and banks.

Borrowers used to tap US-based investors when they sold dollar securities. Now, there is a big enough pool of greenbacks in Asia and predominantly Chinese buyers are able to take up the vast majority of bonds sold in dollars.

Within three years, this market could reach US$1 trillion, composed mostly of Chinese dollar bonds, according to projections from Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Big Chinese demand could be changing the risk dynamics of the dollar bond market in Asia, market watchers say.

“Having a Chinese buyer means there’s a different risk profile — it’s not like Western money managers investing in Thailand before the Asian crisis,” said Nigel Pridmore, a long-time capital-markets attorney and partner in Hong Kong at law firm Ashurst.

Evidence of the effects of the change was on display this month, when financial markets around the world were roiled by escalating tensions between the US and North Korea.

Among the harder hit markets was US high yield — also known as junk-rated — dollar bonds, but premiums on junk-rated Asian dollar bonds by comparison barely moved.

“We’ve witnessed Asia’s offshore bond markets become the less-volatile part of global credit on this firmer local demand,” said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at ANZ in Singapore.

That, in turn, is pulling some global asset managers into the market, he said.

However, with locals dominant, there is a welter of new dangers to consider, starting with Chinese financial regulations.

China’s move to contain leverage in its domestic financial system has made it more expensive to sell debt onshore, something that has helped fuel the boom in Chinese dollar-bond issuance.

Private-sector property developers that might find it tough to get loans from state-owned banks have been among the biggest sellers.

These dynamics can shift abruptly if Chinese regulators change policy, and this summer’s surprise crackdown on big private conglomerates’ overseas acquisitions is just one example of how quickly the picture can change.

Any move by officials to rein in Chinese funds’ purchases of dollar debt — or companies’ and banks’ ability to sell it — could have a dramatic effect.

“The weakness to the ‘China bid’ is its homogeneous nature and strong, but unpredictable regulatory oversight,” Gallimore said. “We have intra-Asia capital flight risks now rather than US and European capital flight risks.”

As the market expands, it one day could pose contagion risks to assets outside the region, much the way a surge in European bond yields can have global effects.

For now, foreign concerns center on a less-disciplined approach toward best practices.

Market participants from non-Asian institutions sometimes complain privately about “crowding out” from Chinese buyers, who have in some cases brought looser standards from the onshore bond market.

In China, nearly two-fifths of corporate debt is improbably graded “AAA” by domestic ratings companies and bond desks lack the kind of extensive back offices to check deals or research teams to do due diligence that are found at fixed-income operations in developed nations. A record number of debut dollar bond deals by lesser-known issuers makes it tough for analysts to keep up.