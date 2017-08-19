Fighting for the decolonization of Western Sahara

By Emhamed Khadad

When Western Sahara was annexed by Morocco in 1975, it had been under Spanish control for nearly a century.

However, Spain’s grip on the territory had weakened in the dying days of then-Spanish prime minister and caudillo Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

Rather than allowing a process of decolonization, Spain signed the tripartite “Madrid Accords” with Morocco and Mauritania, both of which subsequently moved in to annex the territory. Mauritania relinquished its claim in 1979, but Morocco never left.

Western Sahara’s legal status is crystal clear. In 1963, it was officially recognized as a non-self-governing territory by the UN General Assembly under the UN Charter — a legal status it retains to this day. It is, in short, the last colony in Africa.

In 1975, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague affirmed the Saharawi people’s right to self-determination and found no ties of territorial sovereignty between Morocco and Western Sahara.

Yet Morocco has been allowed to continue illegally occupying Western Sahara for more than four decades.

As is often the case with unwanted occupations, Morocco has asserted its territorial claim through cruel repression, the systematic denial of basic human rights and attempts to force demographic change — all while plundering Western Sahara’s natural resources.

The Polisario Front fought a war with Morocco until 1991, when the UN brokered a ceasefire agreement. That deal was supposed to set the stage for a referendum on independence in Western Sahara the following year — a democratic solution.

However, Morocco has prevented it from ever taking place.

Morocco’s behavior on the ground — including its repression of the Saharawi people and its illegal exploitation of natural resources — has made reaching a political solution increasingly difficult.

In the 42 years of Morocco’s occupation of Western Sahara, we, the Saharawi people, have maintained our faith in the international community and in the UN-led political process launched in 1991.

It is time for that faith to be rewarded.

In its latest resolution on Western Sahara this year, the UN Security Council unanimously called for the launch of a new political process and acknowledged that the “status quo” is not acceptable.

The Security Council recognizes that this is the best route to achieving decolonization in Western Sahara, protecting human rights, enabling self-determination by the Saharawi people and setting the stage for long-term stability in the territory.

The UN Secretariat, the office of the secretary-general and the new special envoy for Western Sahara, former German president Horst Koehler, now must work rapidly to create a mechanism for face-to-face, time-bound talks.

The progress report that they deliver to the Security Council in six months should establish what that mechanism will be, as well as a timetable for negotiations; it should not just be a record of exploratory efforts.

In the meantime, we in the Polisario Front will continue to work toward securing the rights of the Saharawi people.

Whereas other countries often fold to Moroccan pressure, for fear of harming trade deals or cooperation over security and migration, the law has proved to be a reliable ally for the people of Western Sahara. It has been particularly effective in pushing back against Morocco’s continued illegal exploitation of natural resources. This is why we have often turned to the courts when the political process has failed us.