As the Earth warms up, people could become more hot-headed

By Gulrez Shah Azhar

As India experiences its worst drought in 140 years, Indian farmers have taken to the streets. At a protest in Madhya Pradesh this summer, police opened fire on farmers demanding debt relief and better crop prices, killing five. In Tamil Nadu, angry growers have held similar protests and lit candles in remembrance of those killed.

At one rally in New Delhi, farmers carried human skulls, which they said belonged to farmers who have committed suicide following devastating crop losses over the past six months.

According to a recent study by Tamma Carleton of the University of California, Berkeley, suicides among Indian farmers have increased with the temperature, such that an increase of 1?C above the average temperature on a given day is associated with approximately 70 additional suicides, on average.

Beyond exposing failed farming policies, this year’s drought-fueled turmoil also underscores the threat that climate change poses not just to India, but to all countries. As global temperatures rise and droughts become more common, political agitation, social unrest and even violence will likely follow.

In 2008, when severe weather cut into the world’s grain supply and drove up food prices, countries ranging from Morocco to Indonesia experienced social and political upheavals. More recently, food insecurity has been used as a weapon in the wars in Yemen and Syria.

According to the Center for Climate and Security, failure to address such “climate-driven risks” could lead to increased fighting over water, food, energy and land, particularly in already unstable regions. The center identifies 12 “epicenters” where climate change might ignite or exacerbate conflicts that could engulf large populations and spill across national borders.

It is no coincidence that conflicts proliferate alongside rising temperatures. A 2013 study estimated that interpersonal violence rises by 4 percent, and intergroup conflicts by 14 percent, “for each one standard deviation change in climate toward warmer temperatures or more extreme rainfall.”

Psychological studies have shown that when people are subjected to uncomfortably hot temperatures, they show increased levels of aggression. And new research is finding that what is true for the individual also holds true for populations.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, researchers have found a strong correlation between three decades of rising temperatures and outbreaks of civil war. If warming trends continue, civil wars and other conflicts will become more common in Africa, the South China Sea, the Arctic, Central America and elsewhere.

Avoiding such outcomes will require renewed support for multilateral treaties such as the 2015 Paris climate agreement, which has been weakened by the withdrawal of the US. It will also require increased engagement by countries, cities and industries on three key areas: resource management, disaster mitigation and migration.

In largely agricultural societies, farm productivity affects the entire economy. As we have seen in the Horn of Africa and India this year, changes in temperature and rainfall can reduce crop yields and thus rural incomes. Under such conditions, and in the absence of other economic opportunities, communities may resort to violence as they compete for food and scarce resources.

International aid organizations, working with governments, should go beyond addressing the immediate causes of poverty to also develop long-term strategies for helping agricultural communities survive bad harvests. Such strategies should focus on arable-land management and water conservation, among other areas.