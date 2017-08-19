Stable growth demands inclusion

By Victoria Tsai 蔡靜怡

The Asia-Pacific region remains a global economic center and one of the fastest-growing areas worldwide. However, structural changes in the global economy and industry are presenting many countries with worsening income distribution.

Increasingly severe inequality, stagnating middle-class incomes, worsening poverty and credit restrictions have made finding solutions to the problems all the more pressing and important.

Governments are seeking ways to introduce policy measures that promote inclusive growth — economic growth that promotes opportunities equally throughout society and distributes the benefits of increased prosperity, in monetary and non-monetary terms, fairly — to maintain stable economic growth.

Creating sustainable regional growth necessitates improving the living standards of everyone, and requires that economic policymakers and businesses alike prioritize economic inclusion.

The driving force and development of inclusive growth has to move in concert with economic growth so that the two can benefit from a synergistic effect.

If the two diverge, there is a risk that ordinary people will not perceive any of the economic growth and that the fruits brought by economic prosperity will only be available to a select few. If that happens, the imbalance in economic growth and social tensions would increase.

According to related research carried out by the Asian Development Bank, every 1 percent of economic growth yields a 2 percent drop in the incidence of poverty. In addition, the speed and form of this economic growth is linked to a decline in poverty.

Inclusive growth places the same emphasis on equal opportunities and economic growth. The form that economic growth takes must incorporate two points: First, it must mitigate distortions introduced by the market, competition and market failures, and provide more opportunities for the less well-off in society to grow; second, it must ensure a social safety net for those classed as the chronically poor, to provide for their specific needs.

Inclusive growth emphasizes the creation of opportunities for all and gives everyone a chance to develop. This can be realized on two levels: By creating a sufficient number of jobs through a high degree of sustainable economic growth, and by ensuring equal opportunities through comprehensive social inclusion.

This high degree of sustainable economic growth is driven by the private sector, while the government is responsible for providing good infrastructure, human capital and economic stability to address market imbalances, reduce the impact of external factors, and maintain an environment more conducive to investment and business.

Inclusion was listed as a core principle of the APEC Growth Strategy in their 2011 Leaders’ Declaration. Other strategy principles included balance, innovation, security and sustainability.

The idea is to ensure that all people, in the process of regional and global economic integration, have access to potential opportunities and successes.

The strategy also included bolstering the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), promoting the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering human capital and encouraging employers to hire more labor.

Implementation is expected to improve social safety nets, support disadvantaged groups, and create new economic opportunities for women.