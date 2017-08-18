Wu reverses on bringing democracy into KMT

By James Wang 王景弘

While campaigning for the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) leadership, former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) floated the idea of amending the party’s charter to allow local branches to directly elect their directors. However, as chairman-elect, Wu is now saying that branch directors will be “partially directly elected.”

It seems some members still have the KMT’s old fear of direct elections — a problem stemming from the party’s membership structure. The fundamentalist, “deep blue” wing of the party believes that the party belongs to them and that their political orthodoxy has allowed the nation to prosper.

As they see it, the party’s local factions and their corrupt members provide useful support, but could never be allowed to control “their” party. They worry that direct elections would allow the local factions to take over.

However, the minority deep-blue wing has its limits: It would be difficult for them to maintain their grip if direct elections were introduced.

From when Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was ordered by the Allied powers to accept the Japanese surrender in Taiwan until the start of the nation’s democratization, the KMT’s most egregious political crime was that it was a colonial power, devoid of legitimacy; nevertheless, it imposed its minority rule over the majority.

In 1964, National Taiwan University professor Peng Ming-min (彭明敏) published a manifesto calling for the overthrow of Chiang. Peng criticized the party of waishengren (外省人, Mainlanders) for not implementing a democratic system of government.

Former vice minister of foreign affairs Yang Hsi-kun (楊西崑) once suggested that Taiwan’s official title should be changed to the “Chinese Republic of Taiwan” and that the number of seats available to waishengren in a new version of the Legislative Yuan should be limited to one-third of the total number of seats. These suggestions attempted to redress the balance and resolve the injustice of minority rule.

Chiang inflicted his political regime on Taiwanese, and while the people that followed him to Taiwan were the minority, they forced through the Republic of China (ROC) Constitution, which attempted to paper over the KMT’s embarrassing defeat at the hands of Chinese Communist Party by engaging in the pretense that the ROC was the sole legal representative of China.

The KMT knew that if it allowed democracy to take hold in Taiwan, with free and fair direct elections, it would be forced out of power.

Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) spearheaded a series of constitutional amendments and pushed through full legislative elections and direct presidential elections to build legitimacy. At the time, Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — who later became president — and the vested interests supporting the sovereignty of the ROC and the Constitution, without any sense of contradiction, advocated indirect presidential elections through a system similar to the US electoral system and argued that legislators should include legislators-at-large representing a national constituency.

This was intended to manipulate indirect elections that would, it was hoped, increase the chances of KMT members getting elected and guarantee the party a certain number of seats in the Legislative Yuan.

If in KMT elections Wu joined with the party’s local factions to defeat deep-blue candidates and party branch directors were directly elected by members, the deep-blue camp would probably only remain dominant in the Huang Fu-hsing military veterans branch and possibly take the Taipei mayoralty — achieving any further power would be a fantasy.