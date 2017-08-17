Qatar crisis redraws red lines and erodes age-old Gulf ties

By Aya Batrawy / AP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

It is early morning at a fishing port in Dubai. A group of mostly retired fishermen are playing cards, eating dates and drinking coffee at the port’s majlis, a traditional meeting space.

The Emirati fisherman said they are not too worried about the political fallout with Qatar that has gripped the region since early June, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with the small Persian Gulf state, accusing it of supporting extremists.

“When it comes to politics, it’s not our business,” Thani Obeid said. “If everyone walks around saying their opinion, there will be chaos.”

Obeid, 65, and Salem Jomaa, 70, said they have faith in the “wisdom” of the region’s rulers, because “we are one family.”

“The Gulf is one home. From Saudi Arabia to Ras al-Khaimah [in the UAE] to Oman. We are all brothers, cousins, friends,” Jomaa said. “We are all Muslims.”

Centuries-old ties that bind families to tribes and tribes to ruling sheikhs underpin the Arabian Peninsula, but that kinship is now under strain. The crisis has also upended some red lines, making what was once illegal now legal, and vice versa.

Chief among them was an understanding — enshrined in tradition and government enforced — that criticism of another Persian Gulf country or its ruler could lead to automatic imprisonment and hefty fines.

After the row erupted on June 5, those rules changed. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain instead warned that anyone who sympathizes with Qatar or criticizes the measures taken against it would be imprisoned and fined.

Qatari citizens were also expelled from the three countries after years of visa-free travel throughout the Persian Gulf. Transport links with Qatar were cut and Saudi Arabia sealed shut Qatar’s only land border, affecting food imports.

Saudi Arabian and Emirati officials insist the measures are not aimed at Qatari citizens, but at the government.

That distinction has meant little to Qataris who have said the blockade on their country and the assault on their leadership is like an attack on the whole society.

“If they talk about our emir, it’s like they are talking about us. The siege and blockade and making it illegal to sympathize with Qatar, this is against us,” 36-year-old Qatari Ahmed al-Khayli said.

Speaking by telephone from Qatar, al-Khayli said he believes the relationship between Qataris and others in the Persian Gulf has become “more sensitive.”

Many Qataris — who number about 270,000 citizens — believe their small, energy-rich country is standing up for itself, refusing to surrender its sovereignty.

Patriotic fervor has swept through the country. Towering images of its 37-year-old ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, are plastered on cars, billboards and storefronts across the capital.

In Qatar and the UAE, where foreigners far outnumber locals, many talk with sincere admiration for their rulers. It is a relationship that harkens to a time when tribal elders were responsible for the security of their communities, which relied on pearl diving and fishing for survival. Then, as now, tribes in the Arabian Peninsula intermarried.

The expulsion of Qataris separated mixed-nationality families, parents from their children and husbands from their wives.

After public outcry, the three Persian Gulf countries said exceptions would be made for immediate family members, although rights groups have said students and families are still being affected.