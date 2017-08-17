Five scenarios for the next eurozone reform

By Viktoria Dendrinou / Bloomberg

When France elected French President Emmanuel Macron in May, the prospects of mending the euro’s inherent flaws suddenly brightened.

Adopted in 1999, the common European currency was intended as a political project to foster unity, but the crisis in Greece a decade later exposed the euro’s inability to enforce shared rules, principally on government debt and spending.

Macron is pushing for greater fiscal integration among the 19 nations that now use the euro as a way to address at least some of those shortcomings.

With Germany indicating an openness to Macron’s calls, the political stars might be aligning to overhaul the euro and so reboot the EU.

Here are some of the proposals and the hurdles to their adoption:

‧ A common budget

Macron has proposed the creation of a eurozone budget, aiming to help fund investments to boost growth, provide emergency financial assistance and streamline the bloc’s response to economic crises.

While nations would still have discretion over their own budgets, this common pool of resources could be a boon during periods of financial turmoil and would reduce reliance on the European Central Bank to stimulate the eurozone economy. Access to this budget would be contingent on states sticking to the bloc’s rules.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is open to the idea.

“I have personally always said: It depends on how,” Merkel said at a news conference in Paris on July 13. “I have nothing against a eurozone budget. I have proposed in 2012 a smaller eurozone budget and failed miserably.”

“I am very glad that this idea is being introduced again,” she said.

‧ A single finance minister

Macron has also proposed creating the role of a finance chief for the eurozone, an idea long supported by German Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schaeuble.

This person would be responsible for a budget and could operate under the supervision of the European Parliament.

Schaeuble has said that such a change would require adjusting EU treaties, which is not realistic at the moment.

‧Which countries support the plan?

The common budget and finance minister proposals have the backing of countries such as Spain and Italy, which have said such steps are important to strengthen the bloc and to shield it from future crises.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has also voiced support for the idea.

‧ Progress to date

The euro has had a tricky decade. Since the onset of the European debt crisis, five of the bloc’s members had to be bailed out and Greece nearly left the euro in 2015 amid financial mismanagement, political brinkmanship and a ballooning deficit.

However, since the peak of the turmoil, many of the key structural weaknesses have been addressed, mainly through the creation of a banking union — a set of new structures and regulations that centralized the supervision and resolution framework for the bloc’s biggest lenders.

Budget rules have also been improved, but controversial reforms have been put on the back burner for lack of political will.

‧Debt sharing

Perhaps the most controversial proposal is the issuance of debt that would be guaranteed by the euro states, an idea that has been rejected by Schaeuble as putting too much risk on taxpayers.

In an effort to quell objections, the commission floated the creation of so-called European safe assets, a financial instrument that would bundle sovereign debt from across the currency bloc so it can be sold to investors as one product.