Poll data used against LGBT rights

By Eddy Chang 張聖恩

The Council of Grand Justices issued Constitutional Interpretation No. 748 in May, declaring it unconstitutional for the Civil Code to deny same-sex marriage, but the debate over the issue has continued.

Academia Sinica has conducted its First Social Image Survey this year, with a survey question causing a controversy.

According to media reports, the question on same-sex marriage could mislead respondents to support legislating a special law for same-sex couples, instead of amending the Civil Code directly, as demanded by LGBT advocates.

The question was identical to another question in a poll conducted last year by the Happiness of the Next Generation Alliance, a notorious anti-LGBT group. The researcher responsible for the survey reportedly conducted a similar poll for a conservative Christian group previously.

Such flaws not only hurt the credibility of the survey, but also the reputation of Academia Sinica.

This is a reminder to be cautious in the face of various opinion polls, especially those conducted by groups with a specific political or religious stance, to avoid being misled.

Some anti-LGBT groups often release poll results unfavorable to same-sex marriage, warning the public that it would lead to confrontation and disruption in society. Is that true?

Looking at the US, which legalized same-sex marriage in June 2015, this claim is groundless. First, according to a large poll conducted annually by Gallup, 58 percent of US adults said they supported same-sex marriage in 2015, a figure that increased to 61 percent last year and then reached a new high of 64 percent this year.

Meanwhile, the percentage against it has continually decreased in recent years, showing that the divergence has resolved gradually as US society has become more harmonious on the issue.

Next, among the groups polled, a change of attitude is most obvious among older people and Protestants, who used to oppose same-sex marriage most. Last year, 53 percent of Americans 65 or older supported same-sex marriage.

This year, the poll found that 55 percent of Protestants, including all non-Catholic Christians, support it. It is the first time since Gallup began polling on the issue in 1996 that a majority of older people as well as Protestants say same-sex marriage should be legalized.

Clearly, legalizing same-sex marriage can promote dialogue and understanding, and resolve divergence effectively, as worried older people and Protestants realize that it will not harm their own rights or religious beliefs.

Finally, more American adults are “coming out.” The portion of people identifying as LGBT rose to 4.1 percent this year, which implies that the LGBT population in the US has exceeded 10 million. Among millennials, those born between 1980 and 2000, the figure is as high as 7.3 percent this year. Encouraged by legalization of same-sex marriage, they bravely choose to be who they are, despite family and social pressures.

However, anti-LGBT groups in Taiwan often intentionally exaggerate outdated or questionable data; such as happened several years ago with another Academia Sinica poll, which showed that only 0.2 percent of Taiwanese identify as LGBT.

Those groups therefore argue that we should not sacrifice the rights of the majority over those of such a small group of people, that the figure is ridiculously low compared with most poll results in the world — what a “Taiwan miracle” that poll is.