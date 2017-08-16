US-North Korean situation could wreck the world economy

By Larry Elliott / The Guardian

Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the start of the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression, making it an appropriate moment for US President Donald Trump to threaten North Korea with obliteration.

One of the few achievements Trump can point to in his first six months in office is that shares on Wall Street have been steadily rising since his election victory in October last year.

The “fire and fury” remark and the inevitable counter-blast from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave the markets pause for thought, but not much more than that.

All things considered, the financial markets took the Kim and Trump show in their stride. Sure, there was a sell-off in shares and the customary flight to safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc in times of heightened tension, but nothing to touch the panic of a decade ago, when the markets suddenly froze up and banks refused to lend to each other.

This is part of a recent pattern. Markets have become relaxed about geopolitical risk, and with good reason.

Wall Street started rising from the moment Iraq was invaded in 2003. There was barely any response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The assumption underlying the muted response is that there will be no war between the US and North Korea, nuclear or otherwise, and that the smart investment play is to buy into any dips.

The markets are part right. It still looks unlikely that Trump will sanction a pre-emptive strike. Kim knows that, which is why he would be dumb to up the ante by aiming some missiles into the sea off Guam first.

However, the financial markets — and the broader global economy — could still turn nasty in an repeat of what happened 10 years ago even without a shooting war.

Over the past decade, markets have shrugged off geopolitical risk, but have proved much more vulnerable to economic and financial risk.

There is plenty to worry about in that respect.

For a start, the world has never really recovered from the previous crisis.

Growth rates have been weak and have only been possible because years of low interest rates and quantitative easing have encouraged consumers and businesses to rack up large amounts of debt.

As economist Steve Keen notes in his new book Can We Avoid Another Financial Crisis, many countries have become what he calls debt junkies.

“They face the junkie’s dilemma, a choice between going ‘cold turkey’ now, or continuing to shoot up on credit and experience a bigger bust later,” Keen writes.

Keen says the countries to watch out for have two characteristics: They already have high levels of personal debt and have relied substantially on credit as a source of demand in the past five years.

Australia, Canada, South Korea, Sweden and Norway are all on his list of candidates to be future debt zombies. So is China.

In the 25 years leading up to the financial crisis, China developed a hugely successful growth model. There was a mass exodus of people from rural districts to work in newly built factories that — courtesy of low wages and an undervalued currency — flooded the West with cheap exports.

However, the model relied on consumers in Western countries — such as the US — taking on more debt to buy these exports. When the financial crisis of a decade ago ended in a deep recession, demand for Chinese goods suddenly dried up.