The Liberty Times Editorial: Politicians failing nation’s ‘dream’

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has one Chinese dream and dissident Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波), who died last month, had another, but Taiwan’s politicians do not seem to have a Taiwanese dream. US President Donald Trump is putting his “America first” slogan into practice, but Taiwanese politicians are not bold enough to put Taiwan first.

As if sleepwalking, they avoid challenging the Chinese dream for fear of being labeled as troublemakers. Consequently, in Taiwan’s marketplace of ideas, the “Chinese dream” has become a proper noun, but the “Taiwanese dream” has not. In the Chinese dream, Taiwan is not a sovereign nation, and Taiwanese politicians try to avoid highlighting “Taiwan” as a national title.

With the Taipei Universiade scheduled to start on Saturday, a controversy last week broke out over the wording of the English-language guide to the Games, which contained odd statements such as “Chinese Taipei is long and narrow that lies north to south.”

Under pressure from the public, the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee has reprinted the guide, changing “Chinese Taipei” to “Taiwan” where it appears as a geographical term.

The Taipei City Government said that as the host nation, when Taiwanese participate in sporting events, they will of course do so under the name “Chinese Taipei,” but it has also said that “Taiwan” should be used in geographical contexts.

At first glance, this distinction seems to be reasonable and acceptable to everyone, but in fact it is precisely the distinction that China wants to be made: Where the concept of a nation is concerned, Taiwan can only use “Chinese Taipei,” which really means “China’s Taipei” and implies that Taiwan belongs to “one China,” while “Taiwan” can only be used in reference to “that island.”

This is China’s idea of political correctness. When it comes to national titles, “Taiwan” and “the Republic of China” are both forbidden.

Is Taiwan really just a geographical term? Of course not — it is a geographical name, of course, but it is also the name of a nation.

One precedent for this is the US’ Taiwan Relations Act. The US sells Taiwan defensive arms, concerns itself with Taiwan’s security and human rights and has on occasion sent carrier battle groups to deter Chinese military aggression.

After winning the US presidential election, Trump accepted a congratulatory telephone call from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), whom he called “the President of Taiwan.” No such thing could happen if “Taiwan” were a purely geographical name.

Taiwan has a democratically elected president and a government that works on democratic principles. Citizens of other nations can only enter or leave Taiwan with the approval of Taiwanese authorities. If “Taiwan” were a purely geographical name, would China treat the midway line of the Taiwan Strait as a line that cannot be crossed?

The sad thing is that, while the red lines that Beijing draws for Taiwan draw increasingly numerous protestations on Taiwan’s behalf from the international community, Taiwan’s own politicians seem to be gradually internalizing Beijing’s political correctness.

Government power has passed between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party, while Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has his own ideas. They can flip and swing like the Monkey King, but when their feet touch the ground, it is still “Chinese Taipei.”