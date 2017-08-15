‘Land of Fire and Ice’ watches its history melt away with glaciers

By Thin Lei Win / Thomson Reuters Foundation, JOKULSARLON, Iceland

The tourists come in droves, aboard buses, bicycles and camper vans. They stand at the water’s edge in awe of the icebergs floating before them — some as white as snow, others radiating a deep blue. They gasp when a chunk breaks off and topples into the chilly turquoise water.

Jokulsarlon Glacier Lagoon in southeast Iceland is one of the nation’s top attractions. It is also a vivid warning of the glacier’s predicted disappearance, a devastating consequence of climate change in a nation where these slow-moving rivers of ice are a cultural and social touchstone.

It looks centuries old, but the lagoon only appeared in the mid-1930s when the Breieamerkurjokull Glacier started to retreat. Declared a nature reserve last month, it is now the nation’s deepest lake and growing bigger every day.

Vatnajokull, Europe’s largest ice cap and the source of Breieamerkurjokull, is thinning rapidly due to rising global temperatures and could be completely gone in 200 years, scientists say. Other glaciers might vanish much earlier.

“All glaciers in Iceland are retreating at an unprecedented pace,” said Oddur Siguresson, a geologist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) who has studied them for 30 years.

Nearly 10 glaciers with names, as well as many unnamed ones, have already disappeared, he said.

Their demise heralds profound shifts in Iceland’s weather patterns, water flows, flora and fauna, volcanic activity and land mass, the IMO says.

Iceland is becoming greener and some of its land mass is rising as climate change gathers pace, scientists say, bringing economic and other consequences.

However, for many Icelanders — who like to call their nation the “Land of Fire and Ice” as a tribute to the glaciers and volcanoes that forged its stunning, otherworldly landscape — the loss of their glaciers is deeply personal.

“Just seeing them disappearing is very heartbreaking,” said Agnes Gunnarsdottir, chief executive officer of Perlan Museum in Reykjavik.

It is holding a state-of-the-art exhibition on glaciers and ice caves in a bid to educate tourists and residents about the effects of climate change on the environment.

Gunnarsdottir remembers visiting her grandparents’ home in the countryside when Vatnajokull was much larger.

“We are seeing this in our lifetime. It’s changing so quickly — it’s very scary,” she said.

Vatnajokull National Park northern territory manager Gudmundur Ogmundsson has photographed Skaftafellsjokull, another outlet glacier of Vatnajokull, from a viewpoint on its western side for the past six years.

Part of the glacier was clearly visible in the 2012 picture, but it barely appears in this year’s image. Ogmundsson fears it will vanish completely by next year.

“There’s something so majestic about [glaciers] and then you see them on the decline. It’s sad,” he said.

The loss of the nation’s ice is accelerating.

During the 20th century, about 10 percent vanished, followed by a further 3 percent in the first decade of this century alone. Scientists say rising temperatures, particularly during the summer, are largely responsible.

Temperature data going back 200 years show episodic warming periods, but this year is probably the hottest in Iceland since the country was settled and belongs to one of the warmest decades, IMO climate research group leader Halldor Bjornsson said.