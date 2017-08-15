Australia faces potential disastrous consequences of climate change, inquiry says

By Ben Doherty and Michael Slezak / The Guardian

Military and climate experts, including a former chief of the Australian Defence Force, have warned that Australia faces potential “disastrous consequences” from climate change, including “revolving” natural disasters and the forced migration of tens of millions of people across the region, overwhelming security forces and government.

Former defense force chief Admiral Chris Barrie, now an adjunct professor at the Australian National University’s Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, said in a submission to a Senate inquiry that Australia’s ability to mitigate and respond to the effects of climate change had been corrupted by political timidity.

“Australia’s climate change credentials have suffered from a serious lack of political leadership,” he said.

The inquiry into the security ramifications of climate change also heard from some of the nation’s leading climate scientists, who warned that the security threats posed by climate change had been underestimated and complained that Australia had been “walking away” from exactly the type of research that would help the country prepare.

However, other experts counseled against “alarmist” predictions and said the focus of the climate change response should be on those people most acutely affected by it, rather than the security concerns of developed nations most able to respond.

Barrie said the security threat of climate change was comparable to that posed by nuclear war and said the Australian continent would be most affected by the changing climate.

“We will suffer great effects from these changes, such as new weather patterns; droughts, sea-level rises and storm surges, because we have substantial urban infrastructure built on the coastal fringe; ravages of more intense and more frequent heatwaves; and tropical revolving storms,” Barrie said.

However, he said the existential effects of climate change were likely to be first — and most severely — felt across Australia’s region, the Asia-Pacific rim, the most populous region in the world, and one that will be home to 7 billion people by 2050.

Barrie posited a scenario in which the glaciers in the Tibetan Plateau and Himalayan-Hindu Kush ranges — which reliably deliver fresh water into China, the Mekong Delta, Myanmar, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan — would disappear.

“A serious shortage of fresh water brings famine — starving people are a very serious security problem. The question then becomes ‘what will happen if starving people on the rim of Asia are looking for a new home?’” he said.

“Historical evidence suggests that under such circumstances, mass migration of these people will occur. It follows that several tens of millions of people might seek better fortunes in Australia and possibly New Zealand,” he said.

“Most other options for settlement in our region would already have high population densities. Our security forces, and all arms of government, would be overwhelmed in such a scenario,” he said.

The defense force has been examining the potential insecurities caused by climate change for a decade.

Within the force, there are serious concerns over the vulnerability of military bases to climate effects and the military’s reliance on fossil fuels.

However, Barrie said political action lagged far behind and Australia’s hyper-politicized debate over climate had hampered decisive government action.