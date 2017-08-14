North Korea war threat exposes artery of global commodities trade

Bloomberg

Were US President Donald Trump to unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea, it would bring conflict to the core of the global commodity trade.

North Korea is an ant in the world of raw materials, as years of sanctions have more or less isolated it from international markets. However, it is an ant surrounded by elephants. China receives more than half the world’s soybean shipments. Japan is the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas. South Korea is among the biggest buyers of coal and sellers of steel. The three countries combined import about one-third of the world’s seaborne crude oil.

Commodity shippers are intently watching North Korea’s missile tests and Trump’s rhetoric to see if the tensions escalate into activity that could disrupt commodity flows into those countries. While it remains a war of words for now, intensification could lead to higher insurance rates for vessels, exclusion zones or port disruptions, which may increase transport costs and force route changes, according to shipping analysts, academics and industry consultants.

“Rhetoric from and towards North Korea has ramped up materially in recent days, and although regional trade flow disruptions are likely a low probability event for now, it is important to note how crucial the Korean Peninsula and north Asia are to commodity markets and trade,” London-based Citigroup analyst Christopher Main wrote in a report on Thursday.

Trump stepped up his campaign of pressure on North Korea, warning the regime not to follow through on its threat to test missiles near Guam and promising a massive response to any strike against the US or its allies. Trump stood by his threat made on Tuesday to bring down “fire and fury,” saying that the statement maybe “wasn’t tough enough.” He declined to rule out a pre-emptive strike on Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

The impact on commodity trade routes would depend on whether the reach of the conflict is restricted to the Korean peninsula or spreads more broadly around the region. In the 10-week Falkland Islands War of 1982, the UK enforced a 370km maritime exclusion zone around the islands, which made any ship entering the area a potential target. In the same decade, neutral commercial vessels were attacked in the Persian Gulf during the war between Iran and Iraq.

Seoul, South Korea’s capital, is about 40km from the North Korean border, one of the world’s most-guarded. However, the impacted trade area could be wider in the event of conflict. Dalian in China is about 274km from the North Korean shoreline. Japan’s main island is about 515km from North Korea, at its closest.

Shipping rates in the region could increase by 20 percent to 30 percent if war breaks out and vessels are forced to change routes, increasing transport times, said Gary Chen, founder of Xinde Marine Services, a marine risk management company based in Dalian.

While shipments can be redirected to other ports or conveyed over land by other means, that would represent an additional cost.

“It is to be expected that if the tension escalates that commercial shipping will respond by avoiding certain areas or ports possibly also regions,” David Attard, a professor at the IMO International Maritime Law Institute in Malta, said in an e-mail. “Indeed this will affect also navigational routes, with the possibility of rising costs.”