[ LETTER ]

Universiade must stop bullying

Taiwan has been called Taiwan for several hundred years. This is a name Taiwanese cherish dearly. There is no reason at all for the Universiade to change Taiwan’s name to “Chinese Taipei,” especially when Taiwan plays the host.

It is unwise to bully and offend the host country.

Taiwan is an island country rather than a city, and Taipei is the capital of Taiwan. Athletes from colleges and universities all over Taiwan — not just Taipei — will participate in the event.

When athletes of the Universiade and their relatives, schoolmates and friends want to go to Taiwan for the big international sports event, they will not be able to find “Chinese Taipei” as such on the world map, neither as a country nor an island. It is foolish to impose an unpopular name that cannot even be found on the map.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), as the host in chief, should file a strong protest immediately against the Universiade for misspelling the name of Taiwan as “Chinese Taipei” on its Web site and publications.

The Universiade should take affirmative action and use “Taiwan” without delay since the event will take place from Aug. 19 to 30.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio