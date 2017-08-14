No point in inventing a new, hybrid jury system

By Christian Fan Jiang 范姜提昂

Although the National Congress on Judicial Reform has failed to reach a decision on widening civic participation in the judicial process, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration has reportedly decided to include it in discussions.

The government believes there is a consensus among the public about judicial reform and so it is pushing ahead with its plan to establish a citizen judge system.

According to reports, the congress has deliberately avoided getting into a debate over whether to adopt a jury system or a lay judge system, instead preferring to speak of “citizen judges.”

However, judging by the congress’ draft bill for civic participation in legal trials, it clearly favors a jury system, while leaving the door open to pursue other options.

First of all, the phrase “citizen judges” is entirely redundant: They are either judges or lay judges or members of the jury.

Although in a jury system, the jury shares the crucial job of determining the truth and passing verdicts, throughout the trial it is the judges who perform the leading role, while the jury performs a supporting role, the nature of which has evolved over time.

Some worry that lay judges might be open to bribery, but the reverse is true. Is it easier to bribe three judges or 12 members of a jury? Also, a judge is a permanent position. Anyone so inclined could work on cultivating a relationship with a judge over a period of time.

Members of a jury, by comparison, are selected randomly, anyone selected for jury duty is subject to a selection process by the prosecution and defense and a judge has to decide whether there are any conflicts of interest.

The chances of a person being selected for jury duty a second time are minimal. Jury members do not serve a certain term and there is no way of predicting that a given individual will be called upon to serve, so anyone wanting to bribe a jury member would have been given no prior opportunity to cultivate a relationship with them.

Some people worry about trials by media.

In the UK, strict contempt of court regulations are in place to prevent the risk of untoward media influence on the jury.

The US Constitution’s First Amendment on freedom of expression restricts the kind of information the judiciary can release.

In the end, the responsibility is in the hands of the judge. If a judge believes the media have influenced the jury’s decision, the judge can dismiss that jury and have another one selected.

Judges can also order a sequestered jury, isolated from people or information, the most extreme instance being in the O.J. Simpson trial, where the jury was sequestered for eight-and-a-half months.

Finally, there are concerns about juries’ deliberations on guilt. What if the jury decides the defendant is guilty by law, but believe the law itself to be unfair and therefore deliver a not guilty verdict?

Again, it comes to the judge’s discretion. Should the judge decide the jury has ignored crucial evidence, the judge has the right to dissolve the jury and deliver their own verdict.

Jury selection, then, is done specifically to mitigate the negative aspects of only having professional judges, but the final verdict remains for the judge to decide, based upon expert knowledge and experience. The jury has a positive influence, that is all.

During the trial, a competent judge decides whether testimony or a piece of evidence might adversely influence the jury’s verdict and instruct the jury to disregard it.