Doping among athletes persists despite World Anti-Doping Code

By Martha Kelner / The Guardian, ADDIS ABABA

Inside Ethiopia’s flagship stadium, the bleachers are painted the green, yellow and red of the flag. The country’s best athletes have converged in Addis Ababa for the national championships while the great and good of Ethiopian sport gather trackside in matching beige suits and white baseball caps.

Haile Gebrselassie is among them, handing out medals in his capacity as the president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation. He receives a louder cheer than anyone when introduced by the stadium announcer.

Two Olympic and four world 10,000m titles mark him out as one of the greatest distance runners of all time and the most famous man in Ethiopia, where athletics is the national sport. His reputation has helped build an enviable property and business portfolio, making him a wealthy man.

At one end of the stadium a billboard pictures other distance running greats Kenenisa Bekele, Tirunesh Dibaba and Almaz Ayana, whose extraordinary 10,000m world record at the Rio Olympics last summer was greeted with disbelief in some quarters. Beneath them, in bold writing, is the statement: “It is possible to be the best without doping.”

However, a joint investigation by the Guardian, the German consortium of broadcasters ARD and Holland Media Combination suggests that may not be true in every case. It shows how easy it is to obtain doping products in the country, and there emerges a prevailing sense of disorganization at the Ethiopian anti-doping agency, which is charged with testing athletes.

A hugely successful Ethiopian athlete is also caught on undercover film, seeking a new doping program and admitting to having taken performance-enhancing drugs before claiming one of her biggest titles.

The findings may raise concern for British Athletics, which holds annual high-altitude training camps in Ethiopia for top athletes, including Mo Farah, who is attempting to do the distance double for a third time at the world championships in London, which began on Friday last week.

Outside the national stadium, two girls sell cobs of corn and coffee beans from colorful mats on the ground.

However, during the week of the Ethiopian championships, the blood-boosting drug EPO could be bought freely from a pharmacy just across the road. It is a popular drug, particularly among athletes and cyclists looking to gain an illegal edge by enhancing their endurance levels.

A sign for the Gishen pharmacy is broken at one edge; however, potted plants decorate the doorway, and it is clean inside. First, a reporter from the Guardian asks for something to treat anemia, suggesting EPO as a possible medicine.

A female pharmacist disappears into a back room briefly and delves into a fridge, returning with a cardboard box filled with dozens of vials of EPO stacked one on top of the other. She asks nonchalantly how many are required and three were bought for 810 Ethiopian birr (US$34.75) in cash.

The same reporter returned a second time only 13 minutes later, buying a further two vials of EPO, a toothbrush and a tube of mosquito repellent from a different pharmacist.

A different reporter then entered the pharmacy and bought four vials of EPO from a third person.

A male pharmacist admitted he knew of the performance-enhancing benefits of EPO and had sold it to athletes.

“Sometimes, yes,” he giggled.

In the space of 26 minutes, nine vials of EPO were purchased at a cost of 2,430 birr. A sticker on the reverse of the glass container states they should only be dispensed on the prescription of a physician.