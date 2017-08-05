UK to urge social media companies to do more to block extremist content

By Anushka Asthana and Sam Levin / The Guardian, SAN FRANCISCO

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd is to urge social media companies to do more to remove online terrorist content during a series of meetings with tech giants including Twitter and Facebook, after a sharp increase in the number of plots foiled in the UK.

The home secretary is to warn that extremists have exploited Web platforms as way of spreading their “hateful messages” when she attends the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism in Silicon Valley.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had previously warned that the fight against the Islamic State (IS) was shifting from the “battlefield to the Internet” when she attended the G7 meeting in Sicily in the wake of the Manchester terror attack. World leaders called on Internet service providers to “substantially increase” their efforts to crackdown on extremist content.

“The responsibility for tackling this threat at every level lies with both governments and with industry. We have a shared interest: we want to protect our citizens and keep the free and open Internet we all love,” Rudd is expected to tell the Internet providers.

She is to claim that the forum, which was created by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube, marks an opportunity to start “turning the tide” on the issue. It comes after a 21-year-old from Slough, Taha Hussain, was found guilty of encouraging people to instigate, prepare or commit acts of terror including through online content.

After he was arrested, disturbing photographs were found on his phone alongside a YouTube channel that he had created, which claimed that no one should “feel sorry” for the deaths of non-Muslims and the “wrong kind” of Muslims.

His YouTube channel broadcast images of militants in battle, firing a range of weapons and blowing up vehicles and buildings, and included the black flag associated with the IS. Detectives also discovered that Hussain had sent a number of videos containing extremist propaganda via WhatsApp.

“Extremist posts like the ones Hussain posted and shared have the power to influence other people and particularly those who may be young and impressionable or vulnerable for a variety of reasons,” said detective chief superintendent Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

“This could lead to those influenced individuals committing acts of terror, which clearly has devastating effects on communities, the individual and their family and friends,” she said.

Rudd met tech companies after Khalid Masood drove a car into tourists gathered on Westminster Bridge and then murdered police constable Keith Palmer at the gates of parliament before being shot dead.

After the meeting, she said her starting point was that people who want to do harm should not be able to use the Internet or social media to further their cause.

“I want to make sure we are doing everything we can to stop this,” she said, warning that terrorist propaganda online was a “very real and evolving threat.”

The UK government was cited by tech companies as they moved toward creating the forum.

Monika Bickert, director of global policy management at Facebook, and Brian Fishman, the company’s counterterrorism policy manager, said they had been learning a lot through briefings from agencies in different countries about the IS and al-Qaeda propaganda mechanisms.

The companies, which have previously come under intense criticism for not taking the issue seriously enough, said the forum would aim to create new technological solutions that could help remove terrorist content.