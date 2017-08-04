The South Korean paradox: long life, good health and poverty

By Justin McCurry / The Guardian, SEOUL

Earlier this year, an international team of scientists made the stunning prediction that women born in South Korea in 2030 can expect to live, on average, until they are 90, taking them past Japan to the summit of the global longevity table.

The study, published in the Lancet, marked the first time that average lifespans for men or women anywhere in the world have exceeded nine decades.

South Koreans, it forecast, will experience the biggest rise in life expectancy in the industrialized world, with women adding 6.6 years to their average lifespan by 2030 compared with 2010.

The prognosis was similarly encouraging for South Korean men, who will edge ahead of other nations with a life expectancy of 84.

The findings underlined South Korea’s emergence from the ashes of the 1950 to 1953 Korean War and its transformation into a successful exporter of everything from consumer electronics and smartphones to kimchi and K-Pop.

However, the report also exposed a paradox. While South Korea’s soaring rise in life expectancy is expected to continue, almost half of its citizens aged over 65 now live in relative poverty, according to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) data.

The survey found that 48.6 percent of the elderly were in poverty (defined as earning 50 percent or less of median household income) in 2011, the highest level among the 34 OECD members.

About a quarter of them live alone, and high levels of isolation and depression have led to a dramatic rise in elderly suicide, from 34 per 100,000 people in 2000 to 72 in 2010. Anecdotal evidence suggests that many decide to take their own lives to avoid becoming a burden to their families.

“Life expectancy here has grown faster than in any other country in the world,” said Shin Kwang-yeong, a professor of sociology at Chung-Ang University in Seoul. “But the speed of aging has been so fast that the majority of elderly people here now live in relative poverty.”

At Tapgol Park in Seoul, dozens of people form a line to receive free lunches at a facility run by a Buddhist temple. Above the entrance is a sign that reads: “You are our hope.”

The cafeteria, which is open year round, used to serve about 140 people a day; however, the number has risen recently to more than 200, volunteer Kang So-yoon said.

“The main reason is because the economy is in bad shape and older people are struggling to find work,” she said. “For some, this is the only meal they will have all day. If they don’t have children to look after them, we are all they have. They’d have to beg on the street otherwise.”

Ironically, part of the reason for their plight may be the cost of supporting their own offspring.

“While they were still working, many elderly people were unable to put aside enough savings for later in life because they spent too much on their children’s education,” Shin said.

A woman in her late 70s says that she can no longer afford to feed herself on her pension.

“I come here for free meals,” said the woman, who declines to give her name. “My children can’t help me because they are struggling financially themselves. I don’t want much, but a bit more money every month would be a tremendous help.”

The traditional expectation that children will perform their filial duty and look after their parents in old age has stifled the emergence of a welfare state able to cope with South Korea’s rapidly aging society, according to Shin.