The rise and fall of the sperm count in the US

By Faye Flam / Bloomberg View

Believers in the quest to “make America great again” should consider where there is evidence things are going down the tubes. There is hardly a more dismal example than the national decline in sperm production.

Last week, scientists published a study confirming that sperm counts are half what they were in the early 1970s — and not just in the US, but also in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The more alarmist accounts warned that the human race is teetering on the brink of extinction.

The good news is that our extinction is probably about as imminent as that of cockroaches. The bad news is that something disturbing is going on.

Some scientists worry that the ubiquitous hormone-disrupting chemicals used in plastics, cosmetics and food processing could affect human reproductive health. In doses comparable to typical human exposures, some of these so-called endocrine disruptors cause a host of problems in lab rats, including lowered sperm counts.

The good news first: Human fertility is not declining and the human population is still growing fast, despite those dwindling sperm numbers.

That is because humans make a superabundance of sperm — about 200 million per ejaculation — which is 199,999,999 more than the minimum you need to make a baby.

Of course, the female reproductive tract is hard to navigate, so it is advantageous to launch a large fleet, but biologists say we owe our downright extravagance to something they call sperm competition.

Scientists have documented this phenomenon in a number of species, including insects and mice. There is still some disagreement about how much it affects humanity, but those who make a case for human sperm competition see evidence in the ways our physiology compares with that of our closest primate relatives.

In chimpanzees, for example, females will mate in a seemingly indiscriminate fashion when they enter a two to three-day fertile period each month, University of Albany evolutionary psychologist Gordon Gallup said.

That is how sperm from different males wind up in the same place at the same time, thus setting up a competitive tournament in the female fallopian tubes.

Male chimps compete with a numbers game, ejaculating an average of 600 million sperm, which they produce in “pendulous” testicles three times the size of human ones, Gallup said.

In gorillas, by contrast, females primarily mate only with the alpha male, whose sperm therefore do not have to face much competition, so gorillas have predictably very small testicles and much lower sperm counts.

Humans find themselves in the middle. Monogamy is common among humans, but so is cheating.

Todd Shackelford, an evolutionary psychologist at Oakland University in Michigan, said there have been a number of studies of human paternity showing between 1.9 percent and 5 percent of children are not the offspring of the purported father, so it appears that men have also evolved for sperm competition.

“It’s like playing the lottery,” he said. “The more tickets you buy, the greater your chances of winning.”

Evolution probably has not made human sperm counts plummet in just a few decades — especially since cheating has not gone out of fashion. That suggests an environmental cause is more likely.

Some have put the blame on stress, sedentary work habits, even the popularity of “tighty whities,” while others have focused on a class of substances called phthalates, which are in used in flexible plastics, perfumes, hairspray and nail polish.