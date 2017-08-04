The Liberty Times Editorial: New party to have wider appeal

National Civil Servant Association president Harry Lee (李來希) has said he will establish a new political party that will run in next year’s local elections and nominate candidates for the legislative elections in 2020. He also said that the party would nominate a joint presidential candidate with other opposition parties.

Lee said that a party restricted to military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers would have no future, and the new party would be for the general public and include blue-collar workers, farmers, and members of disadvantaged groups and civil organizations — such as social welfare groups and groups opposed to same-sex marriage — as well as academics, experts and think-tank representatives.

Establishing such a party and participating in elections is tantamount to holding a referendum on pension reform, and that is a good thing.

At a time when several things are at a turning point, founding a new party could have far-reaching effects, and it will be interesting to see what will happen.

Establishing a party to see how it will be received by the public is a matter of normal democratic competition.

Although most of the comments and activities of people who are not happy with pension reform stay within legal boundaries, it is impossible to know how much public support they have.

Most opinion polls show that reform supporters have a comfortable lead, feel pension reform is a matter of fairness and justice, and think it will help alleviate fiscal difficulties. Furthermore, retired public servants and public-school teachers are still well-off in the final pension reform bill.

However, people negatively affected by the reform will continue to feel deprived, which makes it difficult to have an objective view of the ratio of supporters to opponents.

It is better that the “victims” of pension reform establish a party and explain their ideas to the public in a bid to gain more support.

Since they want to join the democratic playing field, they must evaluate whether their guerrilla-style street protests help garner support.

In particular, if they establish a party for the general public that covers more professions and social roles, they will have the opportunity to engage in internal dialogue and clarify the pros and cons of pension reform.

This is the only way to set the party’s main direction and program to engage in more comprehensive dialogue with voters, and hear their opinions.

When the New Party and People First Party were established in 1993 and 2000 respectively, the New Party had a clear stance and managed to shake up public opinion. The parties’ founders had split from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and both parties had a major effect on public opinion.

At the time, the differences between the two were clear and they attracted supporters outside the KMT. They won seats at the legislature and increased their political power.

Following changes in the democratic situation, the two parties — which have relatively narrow platforms — proved unable to overcome the KMT, which has broader and more inclusive policies.

The Workers’ Party, which split from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in 1987, has been unable to win any legislative seats.

One of the advantages of democracy is that while a narrow platform might be more explosive, continued public support is more important.