Recession may cost Brazil a lost generation of skilled workers

By Luiz Guilherme Gerbelli / Reuters, SAO PAULO, Brazil

When Ana Carolina Gomes da Silva became the first in her family to earn a college diploma and followed up with a master’s degree in pediatric medicine, finding a good job seemed just a matter of time.

After three years, the 26-year-old Brazilian is still looking.

“I graduated in June 2014 and thought I’d have a job by December,” she lamented. “The most I’ve gotten was one group job interview.”

Brazil’s worst recession on record, a two-year-long slump that probably ended in the first quarter, has left 14 million people unemployed, the bulk of them young workers such as Silva.

Recent graduates are struggling to pay student loans and gain work experience, turning a demographic boom that was once considered an engine of future growth into a drag on the Brazilian economy, which may be saddled with a lost generation of young workers.

“If the youth give up investing in education and the economy starts to grow again, there may be a scarcity of teachers, physicians, lawyers and so on,” said Renato Meirelles, head of Sao Paulo-based research firm Instituto Locomotiva.

About 4.5 million workers aged 18 to 24, most of them with more formal education than their parents, were unemployed in the first quarter. That amounts to more than a quarter of all young Brazilian workers, government data shows.

The jobless rate among 14 to 17 year olds already in the labor force, who are often a crucial source of income for poor families, has soared to 45 percent, contributing to an overall unemployment rate of nearly 14 percent.

An analysis by a local think tank, commissioned by Reuters, suggests that those trying to work while in school or while putting aside studies to find a job are even less likely to get work.

According to a study by Fipe, a research institute linked to the University of Sao Paulo, the probability of workers with unfinished high school or college studies holding a job fell 4 percent between 2014 and last year.

Frustration among young workers is adding to anger at politicians after a string of corruption scandals. Brazilian President Michel Temer’s popularity has tumbled into single digits, and lawmakers openly discuss the chance of a political outsider winning next year’s presidential race.

High youth unemployment underscores the deep, lasting impact of the recent recession. Millions of workers spent time, savings and public subsidies in an unprecedented higher-education boom but are now losing their window of opportunity to turn those degrees into careers.

Ana Clara Ferreira, 26, still owes the government for her student loans, but has never used her degree in pedagogy.

She entered a private college in 2010 thanks to a government subsidy known as FIES, which was expanded during the 13 years of a leftist Workers Party government that ended last year.

Ferreira settled for a low-paid job as an office secretary last month to pay off her debt. The job demands none of the skills she studied in college, she said, and she refuses to give up on finding work in her field.

“It’s very frustrating,” she said of the job search. “I was even approved in a few selection processes, but never called afterwards to take the job.”

There are still 2.5 million active FIES contracts, with about 20 billion reais (US$6.3 billion) per year in the program, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Education.