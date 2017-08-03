NCC is not living up to its mission

By Weber Lai 賴祥蔚

Is there actually any point to having the National Communications Commission (NCC)?

A look at the requirements in the law that establish the need for the commission and the definitions in that law raise five major questions.

Article 1 of the National Communications Commission Organization Act (國家通訊傳播委員會組織法) says the Executive Yuan, “in a bid to enforce the Constitution’s protection of freedom of speech,” created the NCC “to uphold the philosophy of separating the political parties, government, and military from the mass media, to promote the comprehensive development of communications, to protect the media’s professionalism and independence, to effectively administer communications administration, to ensure a fair and effective competition of the communications market, to safeguard the equity and respect of consumers and minority groups, to promote a balanced development of cultural diversity, and to increase nation’s competitiveness.”

The first question, then, is whether the commission really upholds “the philosophy of separating the political parties, government, and military from the mass media.”

Just this year, the commission approved two government radio stations. The Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法) has a loophole that allows the creation of government radio stations and this clearly goes against the so-called philosophy of separating the political parties, government and military from the media.

The second question is: Does the commission actually “promote the comprehensive development of communications”?

To date, it has failed to come up with even the most basic strategy for the communications sector and neither has it offered a clear definition of what the “comprehensive development of communications” would entail.

This being the case, how does it expect to fulfill that particular promise?

To give a simple example, how does the commission view the next step for broadcast media and radio stations? At a time when the age of the connected car is just around the corner, and the radio is no longer standard equipment in cars, one would guess that the broadcasting communications sector is going to be hard hit. What exactly has the NCC come up with to address this problem?

The third question concerns the commission’s duty to “ensure a fair and effective competition of the communications market.” What has it done in this regard?

Very little.

The commission itself is only really concerned with traditional media and has little control over online media. In what way is this fair-handed?

Even now, it is promoting a draft media monopoly prevention and diversity maintenance bill, which is to regulate broadcasting, television and even print media, while utterly ignoring mainstream Internet media.

According to the law, the NCC is to supervise the entire broadcasting and communications sector. Why, then, is it limiting itself to broadcasting and television?

The fourth question is: What has the NCC done to “promote a balanced development of cultural diversity”?

First, we need to ask: “What is cultural diversity?”

The term appears in the Republic of China (ROC) Constitution, predominantly regarding the promotion of Aboriginal languages and culture. It has also been mentioned, on many occasions, in the Council of Grand Justices’ constitutional interpretations, as well as in other laws in Taiwan. Despite this, “cultural diversity” has never been clearly defined.