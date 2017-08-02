Ration book a symbol of equality, but a huge burden for Cuba

By Hector Velasco / AFP, CAYO GRANMA, Cuba

From one end of the island to the other, every Cuban can be sure of one thing: Their ration book, or libreta, will put at least the basics on their table at dinner time.

When Cuban President Raul Castro tried several years back to do away with this enduring symbol of both equality and scarcity, he failed. Castro, younger brother of late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, is to step down in February next year, and there is little sign that the ration book will go anywhere before he does.

Behind his failed effort was the major challenge facing whoever takes over running the communist island once he steps down: how to open up the economy without a return to capitalism?

Is the ration book the greatest achievement of the Cuban revolution, or its most inefficient burden?

The booklet encapsulates two very different views of the challenges Cuba is facing. In 1963, Cuba started feeling the pinch from the US sanctions imposed after the new revolutionary regime confiscated US property on the island as part of its sweeping reform program.

As shortages set in, revolutionary leaders launched a program to supply food to every home on the island: the libreta was born.

Since then, every household has received a basic package of food each month for a fraction of its actual market value. The Cuban government spends US$1 billion every year providing this lifeline to its 11.2 million people.

In 2011, Raul Castro hinted that he wanted to slowly phase out the rationing, pointing to the burden it placed on the state’s coffers. However, no concrete step has even been taken.

With a basic monthly salary set at the equivalent of US$29, topping up that simple allowance is tough.

Esther Rodriguez and her husband raise pigs and grow mangoes in El Caney in Cuba’s Oriente mountains. The state buys most of what they produce, and in a good year they earn about US$125.

Esther, 61, has a ration book for four people, but she now only has two mouths to feed since her children have grown up and left home.

The ration book “was the best thing they ever did, because everyone gets to eat. If they get rid of it, there’ll be problems,” she said.

Keeping the libreta only for the most needy “would split the country in two again,” she said. “And Cuba is a whole, it’s everyone or no one.”

In Cayo Granma in eastern Cuba, the 1,200 residents who mostly work the fishing industry fulfill their rations from a single bodega. However, people leave the shop with only meager amounts of food.

The goal is to have “a guarantee that there will be something on the table, even if it is only a little,” 65-year-old retired teacher Noel Santiesteban said.

For several years now, the ration allowance has been getting smaller and smaller: a few eggs, some cooking oil, rice, sugar, beans, bread, chicken and coffee, enough for two weeks at most.

Before, the food packages were bigger and of better quality, and even included a cigarette allowance.

Santiesteban, who is wheelchair-bound, receives a pension equivalent to US$12 per month and wants the economy to improve so that one day there will be no need for a ration book.

“It will be like an old fiancee leaving: You don’t want her to go, but you are glad she’s no longer around,” he said.

Luis Silva, 39, is one of the most popular comedians in Cuba. His character Panfilo is a prickly, wry pensioner followed by millions of fans. Silva even recorded a skit with then-US president Barack Obama when he visited the island last year.