‘Big hunt’ for Russian hackers, despite no obvious election link

By Howard Amos, Raphael Satter and Aritz Parra / AP, MOSCOW

Pyotr Levashov appeared to be just another comfortable member of Russia’s rising middle class — an information technology entrepreneur with a taste for upmarket restaurants, Thai massages and foreign travel.

Then police raided his vacation rental in Barcelona, marching him out in handcuffs to face charges of being one of the world’s most notorious spam lords.

Levashov’s April 7 arrest was one in a series of US-initiated operations over the past year to seize alleged Russian cybercriminals outside their homeland, which has no extradition agreement with the US.

They come at a fraught moment in relations between Moscow and Washington, where politicians are grappling with the allegation that Kremlin hackers intervened in last year’s election to help US President Donald Trump.

Through their lawyers, several defendants have suggested their arrests are linked to the election turmoil.

Experts have said that is possible, although an Associated Press review of the cases found no firm evidence to back the claim.

“There is a big hunt underway,” said Andrei Soldatov, an expert on the Russian security services and coauthor of Red Web, a book about Russian attempts to control the Internet.

He said the recent burst of arrests made it look like the US was “trying to understand what’s going on with a very complicated world of Russian hacking and a very complicated relationship between Russian hackers and Russian secret services.”

However, Soldatov did not rule out another possible explanation: The imprisoned Russians might be falsely tying their arrests to Trump’s election in a bid to sow confusion and politicize their cases.

“It’s a very big question,” he said.

At least five Russians have been picked up in Europe as part of US cybercrime prosecutions in the past nine months.

Evgeny Nikulin, 29, was arrested in a restaurant in Prague in October last year, accused of hacking into LinkedIn and Dropbox at about the time that tens of millions of users there were compromised.

Stanislav Lisov, 31, the alleged developer of the NeverQuest financial data-stealing software, was detained at the airport in Barcelona, Spain, during his honeymoon in January.

Yury Martyshev, 35, accused of helping run a service that let cybercriminals test-drive their malicious software, was recently extradited to the US after being pulled off a train at the Russian-Latvian border in April.

On Tuesday last week, Alexander Vinnik, 38, was arrested at his hotel in Greece on charges of running a money laundering ring for hackers that processed billions of dollars in digital currency.

Levashov, who made his first court appearance in Madrid for a brief hearing on Wednesday last week, is easily the best known of the five.

The 36-year-old is charged with fraud and unauthorized interception of electronic communications, but his spamming career is said to stretch back to the turn of the millennium, when the business of stuffing e-mail inboxes full of pitches for cut-price pills and penny stocks was still largely unregulated.

Court documents trace how Levashov, using the alias Peter Severa, teamed up in 2005 with Alan Ralsky, an American bulk e-mail baron once dubbed the “King of Spam.”

Ralsky described the Russian as a master of his trade.

“He made me look like an amateur,” Ralsky said in an interview. “He got to every mailbox there ever was.”