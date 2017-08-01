As women’s sport grows, athletes find they can not stay silent

By Lucy Rock / The Guardian

Hardly a month seems to go by without high-profile US athletes speaking out on non-sporting causes. Increasingly, the most passionate voices belong to women.

Take the recent basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky. The team’s owners organized a pre-game rally in support of Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit that provides reproductive healthcare and whose funding is under perpetual attack from the Republican party and US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Several players, including star Seattle forward Breanna Stewart, issued a video backing the event. Sky center Imani Boyette skipped warm-up to attend.

It is not that female athletes have not stood up for what they believe in before — just look at what Venus Williams achieved for equal pay at Wimbledon, but as women’s sport grows in status and popularity, athletes’ activism — fueled by social media — has taken off.

I caught up with Stewart a few days after the Planned Parenthood/Storm event.

The 22-year-old rails against injustice and inequality and has publicly backed many causes. In January she joined protests at the Los Angeles International Airport over Trump’s travel ban; she has supported Black Lives Matter and gay rights and urged equal media coverage for women in sport.

She recognizes the power of her profile.

“I think its important to speak up because as I continue to gain success and followers in my sport, I also have a platform which I can speak on and I’m speaking for others who might not have the opportunity. When I first did it, you question yourself a little bit and think, ‘Oh people might not like this,’ but you know what? I don’t care if people don’t like it because there’s going to be more people that do like it and appreciate it. I’m trying to make change not just let things stay the way that they are,” Stewart said.

A combination of factors turned her into a social activist.

“It’s a mixture of things. Growing older; having a better understanding of what’s going on in our world, politically or in terms of equality; and realizing the voice that I have. I didn’t know how many people would come up to me on the street and say, ‘Thank you for what you said,’ like after the protest in LA over the travel ban,” she said.

CAMARADERIE

Many other sportswomen are making themselves heard on issues covering race, gender, sexuality or religion — unlike their male counterparts, where race is often the catalyst.

Perhaps because they have all had to fight for respect as women, there is a level of camaraderie within their sports not seen among men.

When the Minnesota Lynx basketball team protested the shooting of two black men by police and the killing of five Dallas officers at a subsequent rally, they attracted widespread support across the WNBA.

Six teams wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts, four only answered Black Lives Matter-related questions at post-match news conferences and three knelt during the national anthem in the playoffs.

Megan Rapinoe, the Seattle Reign and US soccer star, has been outspoken about LGBTQ rights.

She was one of five players whose names were on a complaint filed against US Soccer alleging wage discrimination last year. She also knelt during the national anthem in solidarity with then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice.