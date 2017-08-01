DPP losing influence over public

By Chen Fang-ming 陳芳明

The controversy over reducing — or even entirely doing away with — the burning of incense in temples has plunged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) into a crisis that is unprecedented for the party.

From its inception, and even at the height of its social movement period, the DPP has always led the political discourse in the nation. Whether it be over the debate on direct presidential elections or the construction of Kuokuang Petrochemical’s naphtha cracker, the DPP was standing at the forefront.

Prior to any protest movement, the party headquarters had already availed itself of a good command of the core issue and through this it was able to get public support behind it.

The ability to command discourse paved the way for the ascent of the party. Once a debate had been proposed, the majority of public opinion was on the side of the DPP.

It was a smart strategy, and this, coupled with an aptitude for mobilizing the public, put the ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) very much on the back foot.

The DPP’s proclamations gave legitimacy to its policy decisions. The public was willing to listen to what the party had to say, and the party’s guiding principles enabled it to influence the trajectory of public opinion, and thereby decide which way public support would go.

Former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) was often criticized for his personal style when in office, but any proposals he made were invariably met with the support of large sections of the public. If one cannot get the public on their side through persuasion, they end up forcing the public into an opposing stance.

Indeed, before the DPP rose to power, all the party’s pronouncements or proposed solutions, be it on the historical question of the 228 Incident or on the unjust laws of the Martial Law period, were greeted with a positive reaction by the public.

It is not too strong a statement to say that the DPP had consistently, from its inception all the way through its development, been within the expectations of the public: It did not seem to able to put a foot wrong.

Since the last transition of power — the third since direct elections started — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been in office for more than a year. Tsai’s promises of heading a government that “listens” now fall on deaf ears.

This is indeed an unprecedented crisis for the DPP, which is struggling to command legitimacy to what it says, especially when compared with its formative period.

Even Tsai’s most sober pronouncement, issuing a formal, public apology to the Aborigines, was met with precious little enthusiasm by Aborigines.

Then, clearly wanting to address the problem of air pollution in the nation, the Tsai administration called on temples to reduce the amount of incense smoke, and was caught completely off-guard by the reaction from worshipers.

Where did the problem come from? Could it be that the president is completely out of touch with society? Is it because the people responsible for carrying out the policy, on both the central and local government levels, have been protective of their own political interests? Or is it that people in the bureaucracy have too little experience?

It might well be that there is no definitive answer to these questions, but the reality is the Tsai administration is gradually losing the hearts and minds of ordinary Taiwanese.