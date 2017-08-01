EDITORIAL: Winning hearts with soft power

In view of a wave of diplomatic setbacks caused by China’s attempts to restrict Taiwan’ international space, some Taiwanese might lose heart and feel helpless.

It can be difficult for people to remain optimistic when faced with a slew of depressing news, from Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Assembly and the International Labour Organization meeting, to longtime ally Panama switching diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

However, while China might have the political clout and financial means to persuade certain governments and organizations into toeing its line, it cannot suppress the hard work of some Taiwanese who have been quietly promoting the nation on the international stage.

In sports, Taiwan on Saturday clinched a gold medal at the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland, beating China in the women’s 540kg indoor tug-of-war final. The nation also won four silver and three bronze medals at the quadrennial multi-sport event.

Taiwanese volleyball player Huang Pei-hung (黃培閎) in May joined the Italian volleyball team Top Volley Latina and the team on July 20 announced it will display the “Taiwan Excellence” emblem, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council’s (TAITRA, 外貿協會) logo for outstanding Taiwanese achievements, on its jerseys.

In academic competitions, Taiwanese students on Saturday won four gold medals at the International Biology Olympiad at the University of Warwick in Coventry, England, while Taiwan’s six-member team at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Brazil last month won six medals — one gold, four silver and one bronze — and claimed three gold and two silver medals at the International Physics Olympiad in Indonesia last month.

In culture, Taiwanese calligrapher Ya Yeh (葉曄) last week promoted traditional Chinese characters at a Hong Kong Book Fair, while another Taiwanese artist, known by her pseudonym Wini, shared with her Hong Kong audience her innovative calligraphy featuring elements of Taiwanese cuisine.

These people might not have attracted much media attention, nor can Taiwan compete with China on their strength alone; but they touch people’s hearts and win respect where Beijing’s bullying and money cannot. They have put “people diplomacy” into action and showcased the soft power that puts Taiwan on the world map.

Taiwanese civic organizations abroad and the semi-governmental TAITRA should also be congratulated for their efforts in trumpeting Taiwan’s name as they try to break through Chinese obstruction.

“Taiwanese Waves,” a concert held on Saturday at the Central Park SummerStage in New York, featured a performance by Aboriginal singer Sangpuy Katatepan — this year’s Golden Melody Awards Album of the Year winner — treating the audience to Taiwanese music.

This year’s second Taiwan Festival in Japan was held last week at Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park, giving Japanese a taste of Taiwanese culture.

With its unreasonable suppression and diplomatic blockade of Taiwan, Beijing might assert its “right” to represent 23.5 million Taiwanese, but it cannot hide that Taipei and Beijing, for more than 60 years, have gone their own ways on all fronts, be it political, social, economic or cultural.

Beijing continues to use its hard power to try and intimidate Taiwanese, but it cannot block each and every Taiwanese from engaging in and opening up a new diplomatic space that wins greater respect from the international community.