Paris handshake on Libyan peace masks hostilities

By Patrick Markey and Ahmed Elumami / Reuters, CAIRO and TRIPOLI

Standing beside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris last week, Khalifa Haftar, the most powerful military leader in eastern Libya, was smiling when he shook on a deal with the country’s prime minister for a ceasefire and Spring elections.

However, hours later and away from the diplomatic stage, Haftar exposed the reality of deep fractures in Libya’s political landscape, saying any ceasefire was limited, he actually had no interest in elections and Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s power-sharing council was in the grip of terrorists.

Keen to expand the French role in ending Libya’s crisis, Macron had applauded the moment as a powerful act for peace among the country’s rival armed factions who have fought over the oil-producing desert state since the fall of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Getting the rivals together for only the second time might have been an achievement.

However, Haftar’s subsequent remarks were a reality check on the complexities of uniting Libya’s fractious players and delivering on the ground after years of failed Western efforts to end the crisis.

The Paris deal was meant to revive a stalled UN-brokered deal to end the chaos in the OPEC state that has allowed Muslim militants and people smugglers safe haven, risking regional instability and opening up a flow of illegal migrants across the Mediterranean Sea.

Yet Paris excluded key stakeholders, left major differences about Haftar’s role to resolve later and, said Middle East analysts, risked emboldening Haftar further in his military campaign by appearing to bolster his international legitimacy over rivals.

Libya’s war is on multiple fronts. Haftar has been battling in the east against an alliance of Muslim militants and ex-rebels in Benghazi, and carrying out airstrikes on armed groups in Derna.

Clashes among rival brigades sometimes break out over private feuds, but this year, heavy shelling and fighting has erupted several times between forces allied to a previous government and brigades backing al-Serraj.

‘I DO NOT CARE’

Haftar had rejected al-Serraj’s UN-backed presidential council, even saying some members belonged to al-Qaeda.

The commander brands most opponents Muslim militants to be defeated as his self-styled Libyan National Army gains ground backed by powerful allies: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

“The ceasefire is just with moderate parties and youths who have some misdemeanors, we’re in contact with them,” he told France24 Arabic. “I do not care about elections. I care about the future of Libya as a stable and civil state.”

Past attempts to negotiate peace in Libya have been undone by splits within each faction, who are often loose alliances of convenience among brigades of former rebels more loyal to cities, regions or tribes than to the idea of a Libyan nation.

Haftar, a former Qaddafi ally who lived in exile in the US for years, has gained momentum, winning over Muslim rivals in Benghazi and taking over key oil ports in a combination of military force and tribal negotiations.

He now hints at pushing closer to the capital, Tripoli, but he still is far from a unifying figure even in the east.

Meanwhile, al-Serraj has struggled to extend his own influence and is widely seen as powerless. He is loosely backed by most of the Misrata western brigades, but opposed by other armed groups even within Tripoli. The Misrata brigades despise Haftar as a would-be “military warlord.”