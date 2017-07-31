Depreciate and your economy does alright

By Huang Tien-lin 黃天麟

At 6.9 percent, China’s actual economic growth rate for the second quarter of this year was higher than expectations. Chinese leaders are already saying that China’s economy has skirted the risk of a hard landing, and is now on firm ground to achieve their next round of goals.

The question is, how has the Chinese economy managed to stabilize, and was it due to good governance or the “five major tasks” policy of cutting overcapacity, destocking, deleveraging, shoring up weak spots and reducing corporate costs?

The answer is that it is more likely due to the devaluation of the yuan. Of course, it is also possible to argue that this devaluation was an example of good governance on the part of China’s leaders.

Most Taiwanese academics favor appreciation over depreciation when it comes to exchange rates. They see the latter as a double-edged sword, with pros and cons, and I do not disagree.

Neither would I refute the contention that appreciation of the currency can encourage manufacturing output. However, it is also the case that if a competitor nation devaluates, and we do not, or even appreciate, then the whole nation suffers.

In the same way, if we devaluate, and the competitor nation does not, then our manufacturing sector, and the entire nation, stand to benefit.

The Chinese economy has been able to weather the turmoil of the past two years from following the latter policy.

In the past two years or so, the yuan has depreciated 9.56 percent, followed by the South Korean won at 2.35 percent, while the New Taiwan dollar has appreciated by 5.07 percent and the Japanese yen has appreciated by 8.57 percent.

China’s economic growth rate has recovered to 6.9 percent, up from 6.7 percent last year, and its exports have increased from negative growth of 11.2 percent in January last year, gradually turning around month-on-month to recovering to 11.3 percent positive growth last month.

The South Korean economy also did well, having devalued by 2.35 percent.

However, Taiwan did not devalue, it appreciated, and our economic growth rate for the first quarter of this year was only 2.6 percent.

The appreciation of the yen has meant that Japan’s economic growth in the first quarter was behind even this.

What we take from this is the importance for Taiwan’s experts of not universally applying international exchange-rate theory to all four countries — China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan — as they have real differences in manufacturing and export abilities, even though they are equally served by their respective populaces in terms of diligence, innovation and level of education.

Taiwan, Japan and South Korea lose out when the yuan is devalued; when the won is devalued and the NT dollar remains the same, Taiwan suffers.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, the NT dollar has appreciated by 5 percent, while the won has depreciated by 2 percent. All other things being equal, how is Taiwan supposed to compete with South Korea? South Korea’s recent surges in exports and the stock market are essentially due to the won’s depreciation against the yen and NT dollar.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies have stalled over the past two years, and this is because the yen has appreciated and the yuan has depreciated, and Japan’s potential for economic growth has been sucked up by China and South Korea. Abe has yet to realize this, and the future looks bleak.