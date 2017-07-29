Industry-sponsored climate change deniers are back

By Benjamin Franta

Twenty-five years after the May 9, 1992, adoption of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the world has yet to implement a treaty that effectively addresses global warming. Now, following US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate agreement, it is time to investigate more deeply the forces driving delay.

Throughout the 1990s, the American Petroleum Institute — the largest oil and gas trade association and lobbying group in the US — repeatedly relied on economic models created by two economists, Paul Bernstein and W. David Montgomery, to argue that pro-climate policies would be devastatingly expensive. The institute successfully lobbied for delaying measures to address climate change solutions, using Bernstein and Montgomery’s projections to claim that job losses and economic costs would outweigh environmental benefits.

These arguments were used in 1991 to torpedo the idea of carbon dioxide controls; in 1993 against a BTU tax — an energy surcharge that would have taxed sources based on their heat and carbon content — proposed by the administration of then-US president Bill Clinton; in 1996 against the goals of the UN Conference of Parties in Geneva, Switzerland; in 1997 against the goals of the UN Conference of Parties in Kyoto, Japan; and in 1998 against the Kyoto Protocol’s implementation.

The institute’s lobbying plan was repetitive. It also worked.

MISLEADING REPORTS

The oil and gas industry portrayed the reports it commissioned from Bernstein, who once worked at Hawaiian Electric Co, and Montgomery, a former deputy assistant secretary for policy in the US Department of Energy, as factual, independent and products of genuine economic debate.

For example, in the run-up to the 1997 meeting in Kyoto, oil company Mobil claimed in an advertisement placed in the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times that “the cost of limiting emissions could range from US$200 to US$580 per ton of carbon,” based on “a study just issued by Charles River Associates.”

Mobil did not name who wrote the Charles River Associates report (Bernstein and Montgomery were the first two authors) or who funded it (the institute).

Mobil’s message was misleading, but was the analysis that Bernstein and Montgomery authored truly flawed? Consider this: They ignored the negative costs of climate change and suggested that clean energy would never be price competitive with fossil fuels, which is simply not true. They assumed the result that they claimed to show.

The oil and gas industry was richly rewarded for abusing the public trust. Americans eventually elected a president, George W. Bush, who bought the industry’s claims and pulled the US out of the Kyoto Protocol.

Sixteen years later, Trump stood in the White House Rose Garden and announced, with equal sophistry, that the Paris climate agreement would devastate the US economy and cost the US about 2.7 million jobs, mostly in the construction industry, by 2025.

That accounting, was “according to the National Economic Research Associates,” Trump said last month.

USUAL SUSPECTS

In case you are wondering, the first two authors of the report Trump cited — just published in March — are Bernstein and Montgomery. This time, they were hired by the American Council for Capital Formation, a Washington-based think tank and lobbying group with a history of commissioning deeply flawed work used to challenge climate policy.