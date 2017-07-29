By Alister Doyle / Reuters, OSLO

Scientists are sucking carbon dioxide from the air with giant fans and preparing to release chemicals from a balloon to dim the sun’s rays as part of a climate engineering push to cool the planet.

Backers say the risky, often expensive projects are urgently needed to find ways of meeting the goals of the Paris climate deal to curb global warming that researchers blame for causing more heatwaves, downpours and rising sea levels.

The UN says the targets are way off track and will not be met simply by reducing emissions for example from factories or cars — particularly after US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 pact.

They are pushing for other ways to keep temperatures down.

In the countryside near Zurich, Switzerland, Climeworks in May began to suck greenhouse gases from thin air with giant fans and filters in a US$23 million project that it calls the world’s first “commercial carbon dioxide capture plant.”

Worldwide, “direct air capture” research by a handful of companies, such as Climeworks, has gained tens of millions of dollars in recent years from sources including governments, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the European Space Agency.

If buried underground, vast amounts of greenhouse gases extracted from the air are predicted to help reduce global temperatures, a radical step beyond cuts in emissions that are the main focus of the Paris agreement.

Climeworks says it now costs about US$600 to extract a tonne of carbon dioxide from the air and the plant’s full capacity due by the end of the year is only 900 tonnes per year. That is equivalent to the annual emissions of only 45 Americans.

Climeworks sells the gas, at a loss, to nearby greenhouses as a fertilizer to grow tomatoes and cucumbers, and has a partnership with automaker Audi, which hopes to use carbon in “greener” fuels.

Jan Wurzbacher, director and founder of Climeworks, says the company has planet-altering ambitions by cutting costs to about US$100 per tonne and capturing 1 percent of global human-generated carbon emissions a year by 2025.

“Since the Paris agreement, the business substantially changed,” he said, with a shift in investor and shareholder interest away from industrial uses of carbon to curbing climate change.

However, penalties for factories, power plants and cars to emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere are low or non-existent. It costs 5 euros (US$5.82) per tonne in the EU.

Isolating carbon dioxide is complex, because the gas makes up just 0.04 percent of the air. Pure carbon dioxide delivered by trucks for use in greenhouses or to make drinks fizzy costs up to about US$300 per tonne in Switzerland.

Other companies involved in direct air capture include Carbon Engineering in Canada, Global Thermostat in the US and Skytree in the Netherlands, a spinoff of the European Space Agency originally set up to find ways to filter out carbon dioxide breathed out by astronauts in spacecrafts.

The Paris agreement seeks to limit a rise in world temperatures this century to less than 2°C, ideally 1.5°C above pre-industrial times.

However, UN data show that current plans for cuts in emissions will be insufficient, especially without the US, and that the world will have to switch to net “negative emissions” this century by extracting carbon from the ecosphere.

Riskier “geoengineering” solutions could be a backstop, such as dimming the world’s sunshine, dumping iron into the oceans to soak up carbon, or trying to create clouds.