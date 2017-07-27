How parasites pull the strings

By Robbie Rae

Science fiction has long explored the terrifying possibility that we are devoid of free will and that some unpleasant creature could control our minds or turn us into plodding zombies, but mind control is not just a literary trope. It is also a common method by which parasites gain access to environments where they can grow, reproduce and complete their life cycles.

Consider the fungus Cordyceps, which interferes with the behavior of ants in tropical rainforests in such a way as to make them climb high into the vegetation and latch onto a leaf to die. The fungus then reproduces by dropping its spores all over the forest floor, to infect more ants below.

Similarly, a virus that infects gypsy moth larvae prompts them to climb en masse to the tops of trees to die. The virus then multiplies and rains viral particles down on the forest floor.

These parasites make their hosts seek a higher elevation, which expands the reach of their infectious spores or particles, but other species can induce far more complex behaviors.

Nematomorph worms, for example, infect crickets and drive them to commit suicide by jumping into various water sources, be it a puddle or swimming pool. It is precisely in such aquatic environments that nematomorph worms reproduce and complete their life cycles.

Parasites’ mind-control abilities are not limited to invertebrates. Consider the rabies virus, which is transmitted among dogs, humans and other mammals by biting. To maximize its chances of spreading to another host, the virus actually alters its host’s mind to turn it into an angry, slavering, biting machine that will chomp at anything it encounters.

Another species that can affect human behavior is the protozoan parasite Toxoplasma gondii, the causal agent of Toxoplasmosis T gondii is extremely common, with an infection rate of 15 to 85 percent across different nations, depending on climate and diet.

Whereas Brazil and France have infection rates of about 80 percent, Japan’s is only 7 percent.

Toxoplasma gondii can find its way to humans through farm animals such as pigs, cows and sheep, and, as it happens, raw-meat dishes are more common in French and Brazilian cuisines, but Toxoplasma gondii naturally targets cats, by way of rats whose behavior it has altered.

Namely, the microbe increases the likelihood of its host rat being eaten by a cat, by reducing the rat’s natural fear of light and cat urine.

Humans, too, can experience alarming behavioral changes after becoming infected by Toxoplasma gondii.

Infected men can become jealous, distrusting of others, disrespectful of established rules and less risk-averse — as a result, they are almost three times more likely to be involved in a car accident. Infected women can become either suicidal or more warm-hearted, insecure and moralistic.

Moreover, there is evidence that a Toxoplasma gondii infection could play a role in mental disorders. More than 40 studies have shown that people suffering from schizophrenia test positive for Toxoplasma gondii antibodies, indicating that they might have been previously infected.

Toxoplasma gondii has also been tied to dementia, autism, Parkinson’s disease and brain cancer.

How can these puppet-master parasites control the brains of such diverse invertebrate and vertebrate species?

One possibility is that they can change the levels of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin in the brain. Neurotransmitters are ancient molecules that have been conserved through the ages of evolution and they are known to influence behavior.