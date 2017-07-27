The West’s decadent foreign policy threatens its moral compass

By Chris Patten

Nowadays, the West can be described as decadent. That does not mean simply that we are addicted to “bread and circuses,” from welfare programs in Europe (which we can barely afford) to the Super Bowl in the US. It means also that we are increasingly reluctant to allow our own vision of civil liberties and human rights to shape our foreign policies, owing to the potential commercial costs.

Consider the case of the Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波), who recently died while serving an 11-year prison sentence for calling for democracy in China. The Chinese authorities refused Liu’s request, made just weeks before his death, to seek treatment abroad for his aggressive cancer, and his wife remains under house arrest.

China’s treatment of dissidents like Liu is nothing short of savage. Yet Western leaders have offered only a few carefully phrased diplomatic statements criticizing it.

I can only wonder how many Western leaders in recent years have raised Liu’s case with their Chinese counterparts behind closed doors. Opportunities surely abounded, including at this summer’s G20 meeting, when Liu was on his deathbed.

However, it seems unlikely that Western leaders confronted Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on the matter. After all, when Liu was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2010, and an infuriated China attempted to ostracize Norway, the West did not express outrage or display real solidarity with a NATO ally.

China’s treatment of Hong Kong has gone similarly uncontested by Western leaders. China seems intent on violating its obligations, established in the “joint declaration” signed with the UK, to preserve the territory’s way of life and the rule of law until 2047.

Already, it has threatened the independence of the judiciary, the autonomy of universities, and freedom of the press. Yet there has been little pushback from the West, including the UK.

Why are Western countries so reluctant to criticize China’s behavior more loudly and consistently?

The answer, it seems, is money.

Greece, which proudly claims to be the cradle of democracy, has leaders who largely grew up opposing an authoritarian military government.

Yet its cash-strapped government recently blocked the EU from criticizing China’s human-rights record at the UN, because China provides critical investment, particularly from the China Ocean Shipping Co, which in August last year acquired a majority stake in the port of Piraeus.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras — a supposedly radical leftist who, paying homage to Che Guevara, named his son Ernesto — has become a Chinese patsy.

The West’s moral bankruptcy is on display closer to home, too. The EU continues to hold back from condemning the thuggery of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has proudly boasted of his belief in “illiberal democracy” (an oxymoron if ever there was one).

Under Orban’s leadership, breaches of human-rights conventions in the treatment of refugees have been accompanied by a crackdown on civil society, particularly on organizations that receive money from outside the country.

One notable target of repression is Central European University, a bastion of open debate, teaching and research in Hungary, which is funded by billionaire George Soros.

Orban has even gone so far as to resurrect some of the nastiest anti-Semitic images of 1930s Hungary (an ally of Nazi Germany) to demonize Soros.