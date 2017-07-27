The rise and fall of Thailand’s top trafficker: General Manas

By Aidan Jones and Sally Mairs / AFP, BANGKOK

An army “big shot” whose influence seeped across the south, Lieutenant General Manas Kongpan sat at the apex of Thailand’s grisly trade in humans, raking in an untold fortune to keep prying eyes off the trafficking route.

As the number of desperate Rohingya and Bangladeshis shuttled through the trafficking operation shot up, so did Manas’ rank in the Thai military.

However, the silver-haired general was on Wednesday last week condemned to 27 years in prison for profiting from the trade, an extraordinarily rare conviction of a senior member of an army that dominates the kingdom.

The 61-year-old’s downfall was hastened in 2015 after investigators uncovered secret jungle prisons in the south where traffickers starved and tortured refugees while holding them for ransom.

The discovery exposed Thailand’s horrifying role in a criminal operation that shifted victims from Myanmar to Malaysia, and forced the ruling junta to launch a belated crackdown.

Police followed a money trail that lead straight to Manas, an army hardliner with a passion for bullfighting.

“He was involved in such an obvious way ... at a time when the junta was really trying to show themselves to be clean,” said Paul Chambers, director of research at the Institute of Southeast Asian Affairs at Chiang Mai University and an expert on Thailand’s military. “He is going down because he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Manas was first highlighted as a suspect in early 2015 after 98 famished Rohingya were found in trucks in the city of Nakhon Si Thammarat, stopped by a random police checkpoint.

Provincial police — aided by anti-trafficking non-governmental organization Freeland — used the drivers’ cellphones to trace their regular route.

The trail carved through Thailand’s southern neck from coastal Ranong, where boatloads of refugees arrived from Myanmar, to malaria-infested camps near the Malaysian border, where they were held in appalling conditions.

Phone and e-banking records from the drivers led to key trafficker Sunan Saengthong, a Ranong politician and businessman who had deposited nearly US$600,000 in accounts belonging to Manas.

In May 2015, police found more bank slips revealing that Sunan’s nephew had also transferred huge sums to Manas, including about US$400,000 in just over a month.

Sunan was jailed for 35 years in a separate trial, but his nephew Nattaphat Saengthong and others remain at large.

At about the time of the money transfers, Manas served as a top commander of Thailand’s southern security arm.

His job was to enforce its controversial “pushback” policy — which meant turning around boats of stateless Rohingya who were trying to flee persecution in Myanmar.

However, he used this position to do just the opposite, according to last week’s verdict, which exposed a matrix of collusion between state officials and businessmen who profited from trafficking.

Witnesses said Manas instructed officers to force back a boat of 265 Rohingya in 2012 — only to covertly reroute the ship to shore and truck the human cargo south to the jungle prisons.

Manas “had direct responsibility in the pushback mission and must have been part of this human trafficking network, otherwise the Rohingya would not have been able to return to Thailand so quickly,” the verdict read.

The trafficking operation flourished until the 2015 crackdown, with tens of thousands of victims funneled through a trade worth an estimated US$250 million.