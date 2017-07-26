Global network of ‘hunters’ aims to take down terrorists on the Internet

By Olivia Solon / The Guardian, SAN FRANCISCO

Colonel Kurtz used to spend hours playing social games like Farmville. Now he hunts terrorists on the Internet.

The pseudonymous 41-year-old, who runs his own construction company, is one of dozens of volunteer “hunters” to dedicate hours each day trying to identify and infiltrate terror groups online and block the spread of their propaganda.

“We’re trying to save lives and get this crap of the net to keep the next vulnerable kid from seeing propaganda and thinking it’s cool,” Kurtz said.

These hunters plug a gap in social media companies’ ability to keep terrorists off their networks by obsessively tracking and reporting the Islamic State (IS) group’s most prominent recruiters and propagandists across private messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp and public networks like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Some of them also provide valuable tip-offs of credible threats to law enforcement.

This type of hunting originated in 2014, when hacktivist collective Anonymous declared “war” on the Islamic State group with the #OpIsis campaign.

The loosely affiliated army of digital activists set out to expose and report IS supporters on social media and hack or take down their Web sites.

Kurtz became a hunter following the November 2015 Paris attack. He had been watching the France-Germany friendly football match online when it was disrupted by loud explosions. That day seven attackers carried out mass shootings and suicide bombings that killed 129 people in the French capital.

After writing an angry Facebook post about the attack, Kurtz was contacted by a friend and member of Anonymous asking if he would like to help out with #OpIsis.

“It took me a few days to figure things out and after a few weeks I was dropping accounts like flies,” he said.

Out of Anonymous’ #OpIsis there have emerged more considered, organized groups including Ghost Security Group, KDK and a “drama and ego-free” group that Kurtz formed last year after getting tired of the Islamophobia and inaccuracy within the operation.

“Everyone was in cowboy mode,” he said. “People were censoring the wrong accounts using bots and innocent Muslims were getting taken down. Nobody took the time to verify if it’s a real jihadi or sympathizer account.”

Kurtz’s group is known by its approximately dozen members as the Hellfire Club, although they do not brand themselves as such externally.

“We find promoting a name brings drama,” he said.

The Hellfire Club is made up of about a dozen members based in the US, Europe, the Middle East and Indonesia who, depending on their employment status, spend between four and 15 hours per day tracking the IS group online.

They communicate via a private Twitter group, posting screenshots of chatter from IS Telegram channels they have infiltrated, Twitter accounts, YouTube videos and Facebook pages. Because they have infiltrated private IS channels, they often get advance notice of planned operations and communications campaigns.

Kurtz believes he and his fellow hunters are far more skilled than the algorithms and low-paid content moderators used by the technology companies. Because they track terrorist activity across platforms they can see how the same players pop up again and again under different user names, alerting their disciples to their new online personas via private messaging apps.