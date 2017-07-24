How Trump signed a global death warrant for women

By Sarah Boseley / The Guardian

Six months ago, one powerful white man in the White House, watched by seven more, signed a piece of paper that will prevent millions of women around the world from deciding what they can and cannot do with their own bodies.

In that moment, on his very first Monday morning in office, US President Donald Trump effectively signed the death warrants of thousands of women. He reversed global progress on contraception, family planning, population control and reproductive rights.

His executive order even has implications for the battle against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

Rarely can the presidential pen have been flourished to such devastating effect. The policy it reintroduced will shut health clinics in Uganda and HIV programs in Mozambique; it will compel women from Nepal to Namibia to seek out deadly back-street abortions.

“It is an unprecedented attack on women’s rights — it goes much deeper than abortion,” said Ulla Muller, president and chief executive officer of EngenderHealth, a leading advocacy organization.

“Girls are kicked out of school if they get pregnant. They are very often forced to marry the fathers. Very often they have to live in their in-laws’ house, where they have to do unpaid labor. It is a violation of women’s rights. We need to see this as a gender issue and very much as a power issue,” Muller said.

Like so many far-reaching US policies, Trump’s executive order is enshrouded in complexity to the point where it seems almost designed to confuse.

The order reinstated the Mexico City policy — so called because it was first signed at the International Conference of Population in Mexico City in 1984. Under this policy, any non-governmental organization (NGO) outside the US seeking US funding for family planning has to pledge it will not carry out abortions anywhere in the world, even with its own money.

Such organizations must agree not to talk to women about a termination, nor lobby governments to liberalize their policy on abortion.

US aid has never been used to fund abortion services — it is forbidden, by law. This is a ban on speaking about abortion — a restriction on free speech which the First Amendment does not permit within the US. For this reason, the rule became known as the global gag.

Trump’s version of the policy has massively expanded its reach. It is no longer just international family planning organizations that must agree not to “perform or actively promote abortion.” Every global health organization that accepts US funding now has to sign the same clause. Anyone working to fight HIV, get vaccines or vitamins to children, or prevent Zika or malaria, is facing a stark and unprecedented choice: sign, or lose all funding from the biggest aid donor in the world.

As much as US$10 billion of global health funding hangs in the balance. Among those who will lose money if they refuse to sign up to the anti-abortion orthodoxy are the two big international family-planning organizations: Marie Stopes International (MSI) and the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF).

However, for the first time, global NGOs, such as Save the Children, WaterAid and the International HIV/AIDS Alliance, are also targeted.

The effects will be felt most keenly in the tiny, frontline clinics run by small NGOs struggling to help women and children in crowded townships, refugee camps and remote rural villages.