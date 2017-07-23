Facebook a tool for Pakistan’s anti-blasphemy authorities

By Sune Engel Rasmussen and Julia Carrie Wong / The Guardian

Taimoor Raza, a 30-year-old Shiite Muslim from a “poor but literate” family, was last month sentenced to death by an anti-terrorist court in Pakistan.

His crime? Allegedly insulting the Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.

It occurred during an online debate with a man who turned out to be an undercover counterterrorism agent.

His death sentence, the first to result from a social media posting, is an extreme example of the Pakistani government’s escalating battle to enforce its blasphemy laws, which criminalize insulting Islam.

Established under British colonial rule, the laws have been criticized by both religious and secular reformers, who argue that they are used to persecute minorities, settle personal scores and stifle debate.

In recent months, Pakistani Minister of the Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has increased pressure on Facebook and Twitter to identify people suspected of blasphemy.

On 7 July, Facebook vice president of public policy Joel Kaplan met with Khan to discuss the Pakistani government’s demand that Facebook either remove blasphemous content or be blocked in the country.

On Monday, Facebook confirmed that it had rejected Pakistan’s demand that new accounts be linked to a mobile phone number — a provision that would make it easier for the government to identify account holders.

Opening a Facebook account in Pakistan requires only an e-mail address, while mobile phone users must provide fingerprints to a national database.

That social media would become the means for a government crackdown on free speech is a bitter twist for platforms that claim to want to increase openness and the free flow of ideas.

The advent of social media once heralded an opening for religious debate in Pakistan.

Platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber allowed people in conservative, rural areas to engage in discussions that were once possible only for students and urban intellectuals, unconstrained by the conservative norms of their communities.

“Until recently, social media afforded a measure of privacy where you could discuss the hypocrisy of people whose behavior was loathsome, but who wore the thick garb of piety,” academic Pervez Hoodbhoy said. “Now the state is saying that we will track you down wherever you are and however you might want to hide.”

“Pakistan is fast becoming a Saudi-style fascist religious state,” Hoodbhoy added.

The problem with engaging in potentially illegal speech on social media is that online speech leaves evidence.

In 2013, the Pakistani government requested data on 210 users, Facebook’s government request report said.

By last year, government requests had risen to 2,460 accounts, with Facebook complying with about two-thirds.

Facebook declined to comment on how many of these requests involved allegations of blasphemy.

Parents are now telling their children to self-censor on Facebook, Hoodbhoy said, especially in light of the lynching in April of Mashal Khan, a university student who was accused of offending Islam.

Blogger Ahmad Waqas Goraya said that the standards for blasphemy had been lowered as the government used anti-blasphemy laws to crack down on dissent.

“What they now call blasphemy was everywhere before,” he said. “They use religion as a political tool. Almost all people detained have been critical of the state and the military.”