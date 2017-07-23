Thinking about Xi Jinping’s China

By Parris Chang 張旭成

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 19th National Congress is to take place in late October. The General Office of the Central Committee of the CCP has already laid the groundwork for so-called “Xi Jinping Thought” (習近平思想) to be written into the CCP and the People’s Republic of China constitutions. One of the congress’ most important tasks will be to devote precious space within its “fourth communique” to mobilizing and preparing the groundwork for amending the two constitutions to incorporate “Xi Jinping Thought.”

The CCP constitution stipulates that: “The Communist Party of China will follow Marxist-Leninist Mao Zedong (毛澤東) Thought, Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) Theory, the Three Represents and a Scientific Outlook on Development as its guiding philosophy.”

Since the 18th National Congress in 2012, when Xi was anointed as leader, under the auspices of an anti-corruption drive, he has gradually risen to a position of absolute power within the party.

Then, in October last year at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee, the CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee awarded Xi the title of “Core Leader,” meaning that Xi’s thoughts on governing the country and his new ideas and stratagems would be condensed and written into the party’s constitution as “Xi Jinping Thought.”

Xi is to become China’s third leader after Mao and Deng to have his name attached to officially recognized thoughts and ideas.

In March, Liu Mingfu (劉明福), a retired colonel in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, gave a bombastic speech in London to promote the release of his book Why the Liberation Army Can Win in which he fired the starting gun on a movement to immortalize Xi within the CCP.

An earlier book authored by Liu, entitled China Dream: The Great Power Thinking and Strategic Positioning of China in the Post-American Era, published in 2010, had a significant impact on Xi and was a source of inspiration for him. After he rose to power, the book became a best-seller and it has since been republished several times, even being translated into English in 2015 and published in the US.

In his latest book, Liu says that “Xi Jinping Thought” represents a new, “third phase,” of leadership for the party: The first being war and revolution under Mao, followed by peace and development in the Deng era.

Five years into Xi’s presidency, Liu says that the Xi era can already be defined as one of reform and innovation.

Liu says that the Chinese race has been able to overcome adversity due to profound ideas and new ways of thinking, and that the strategic thinking of Mao, Deng and now Xi are the catalysts for China’s national rejuvenation.

Last month, at the annual academic meeting of China’s national symposium on Taiwan, party-affiliated academics specializing in Taiwan used a discussion event organized by party stooges to lavish praise on Xi’s Taiwan policy and eulogize the so-called “intellectual prowess” of “Uncle Xi.”

In a June 20 article by the China Review News Agency, Beijing’s propaganda mouthpiece in Hong Kong, Shanghai Institute of Taiwan Studies deputy director Ni Yongjie (倪永傑) paid tribute to Xi’s ideas, in his role as leader of the Chinese Central Leading Group for Taiwan Affairs, which Ni said has already borne fruit through “integrating the development” of Taiwan, and applauded Xi’s important contribution to thinking on the cross-strait relationship.