Venezuelans flee violence, seek new life in Spain

By Rhodri Davies / Thomson Reuters Foundation, MADRID

The third time Stefania Pace was attacked, she knew it was time to leave Venezuela.

In the first assault, three men with a gun robbed her outside her Caracas home; the second she was mugged at 10am. In the latest, in January, a man crashed into her car and pulled a gun on her when she demanded he take responsibility, she said.

“I called my mom after I calmed down, and I told her: ‘Now is my time to go. I can’t stand it,’” the 28-year-old said.

Political turmoil and a crippling economic crisis have left millions of Venezuelans struggling to eat and short of medicines. About 100 people have died and more than 1,500 have been injured in months of anti-government unrest.

Pace flew to the Spanish capital, Madrid, in May, leaving her home country with regret.

“That doesn’t mean that I don’t like Europe, but it’s not your culture. You feel like you don’t belong,” she said in Madrid.

A psychologist at home, Pace is one of a rising number of Venezuelans forced into new lives abroad.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday last week said that globally 52,000 Venezuelans had applied for asylum this year, a rise from 27,000 in the whole of last year.

It said 4,300 Venezuelans had sought asylum in Spain so far this year, the fourth most popular destination.

Venezuelans had the most asylum applications in Spain last year, ahead of Syrians and Ukrainians, according to the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR).

The figures exclude the many Venezuelans who can live legally elsewhere, due to having second passports or ancestry from another country.

Many arrive in Spain with little money and few contacts. Often they go to Alberto Casillas, a Spaniard who lived with his Venezuelan wife in her country for more than two decades.

From his restaurant in Las Rozas, 20km outside Madrid, he doles out food, medicines and other supplies, and provides legal advice to the new arrivals.

Casillas flicks through scores of messages on his phone on WhatsApp and social networks from Venezuelans, from those who have already arrived and those contemplating fleeing to Spain.

He says aboout double the number of Venezuelans are arriving each month compared with last year, about 400 or 500. However, the most dramatic change has been who is coming, he said.

“Before, people with degrees came: engineers, lawyers, doctors. Now everyone is coming. From the low classes, who’ve sold the little they have,” Casillas said.

“Families are coming here with 300 euros [US$349], without money, without their correct papers,” he said.

The aid agencies CEAR, Caritas and the Red Cross also provide help.

Many older immigrants find it hard to find any sort of job. The Association of Venezuelan Pensioners and Retirees in the Community of Madrid represents 4,000 people who have stopped receiving their pensions from the Venezuelan government without an explanation.

Association president Pedro Ontiveros said he has been without his monthly pension since December 2015.

The 72-year-old former university professor survives with the help of his sons, who live in Spain and Britain.

He said other Venezuelan pensioners are working in Spaniards’ homes for a little money or food.

“But every day it is getting worse. People have problems because of their age. They are anxious about how they will eat,” he said.

Immigrants blame their plight on Venezuela’s rulers, labeling them dictators and thieves.