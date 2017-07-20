Turning global warming into a TV love child of Jerry Springer and Judge Judy

By Graham Readfearn / The Guardian

In the US, people who refuse to accept even some of the basic tenets of climate science are calling for a heated debate.

“Who better to do that than a group of scientists … getting together and having a robust discussion for all the world to see,” US Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told Reuters.

And, of course, Pruitt thinks it should be on television.

“You want this to be on full display,” he said. “I think the American people would be very interested in consuming that. I think they deserve it.”

That is right. Pruitt’s respect for climate science would see it reduced to a bastard TV love child of Jerry Springer and Judge Judy.

Pruitt has been pushing around an idea that has been the wet dream of fossil-fuel funded climate science deniers for years now and it is this: A “red team, blue team” process should be established on the fundamentals of climate change, from its causes to how bad it will be.

In a world that does not have a former reality television star and real-estate tycoon as the US president, this process already exists — it is called the scientific method. The clearest demonstration of the “red team, blue team” method is in the process of peer review.

To borrow from former British prime minister Winston Churchill’s commentary on democracy, no one pretends that peer review is “perfect or all-wise,” it just happens to be better than all the other ways of deciding what the facts are.

What Pruitt and his supporters are envisaging has echoes of the 1925 Scopes monkey trial. Then the state of Tennessee prosecuted high-school teacher John Scopes for teaching evolution (they had motion-picture cameras for that spectacle, too).

In Pruitt’s incarnation of the Scopes trial, one team would have scientists representing the central positions of all respected scientific institutions around the world. The other would have a thin sliver of contrarians.

To the viewing public, the impression would be that there is some sort of even split among scientists about the fundamentals of climate change. It would be a test of debating techniques and communication skills, not a test of the evidence.

The reality, of course, is that multiple studies have shown that somewhere between 90 percent and 100 percent of climate scientists agree on the fundamental points.

If you ask Americans what percentage of scientists agrees that humans are the main cause of climate change, about seven out of eight underestimate the number (more than one in five Americans think most climate scientists do not think humans are the main cause — but it is not clear how many of those watch Judge Judy).

One of the people responsible for confusing the US public on climate change is Marc Morano, head of communications of the so-called think tank the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, who is now touring Australia.

While Morano wants people to keep thinking there is a real debate about the basic causes of climate change (it is his job to keep that debate going), there is a real and worthwhile conversation going on at the more factual end of the spectrum.

This is a conversation not about whether human-caused climate change is real or risky (yes and yes is the overwhelming consensus on that), but rather just how bad on the catastrophe-scale things could actually get.

In a much-read New York magazine cover story, the journalist David Wallace-Wells chooses to paint the bleakest of pictures. The story’s title, “The Uninhabitable Earth,” is like one big spoiler alert.