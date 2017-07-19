Secrets of the mummies at Vilnius’ Church of the Holy Spirit

By Daniel Boffey / The Guardian, VILNIUS

The crypt under the Dominican Church of the Holy Spirit in the heart of Vilnius has a vivid history.

The coffins hidden in the gloomy lair under the church’s altar were stripped by Napoleon’s army for wood. During World War II, the Nazis used it as a makeshift bomb shelter, and in their time as the local overlords, the Soviets converted the crypt into a museum of atheism.

Now Italian anthropologist Dario Piombino-Mascali is applying an altogether more gentle touch as he attempts to prise out the secrets of its ghostly inhabitants: 23 men, women and children who died in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, and whose remains were mummified by the crypt’s cool temperature and gentle ventilation.

Flesh still covers their bones, there are clothes on their skin and organs remain in their chests — and Piombino-Mascali has found there are lessons to be learned for modern medicine from the diseases that killed these people.

The DNA sampled from the pelvis and legs of a mummified child, who died sometime between 1643 and 1665 between the ages of two and four, has delivered the biggest find so far, offering scientists fresh insight into how smallpox evolved in the past and might mutate in the future.

“We didn’t discover initially that this child had smallpox because the disease didn’t leave any sign,” Piombino-Mascali said at his office in Vilnius University, his back to a wall of skulls, some boxed up, others gurning back at visitors.

The value in the discovery is that scientists are now questioning the accepted understanding of when the killer virus — the cause of 500 million deaths worldwide — first emerged, Piombino-Mascali said.

SMALLPOX

It had been believed that smallpox emerged around the time of the pharaohs and gradually mutated. However, genetic researchers built a family tree of 49 modern strains and the child’s ancient one, and traced the evolution of them all back to common ancestors from 1530 and 1654.

The finding raises the question of where smallpox suddenly appeared from in the 16th century. Perhaps it jumped from animals from humans. Perhaps a dormant strain could still be found in animals and make that deadly jump again.

“You really need to know how these conditions develop and evolve through time,” Piombino-Mascali said. “It has been eradicated, but the virus is kept by the US and Russian governments. That information might be valuable at some point. It’s always good to know what we can do.”

“We have also found tuberculosis,” Piombino-Mascali added.

“Generally it is studied on the bones, but because the lungs were well-preserved, we were able to see the calcification of the lungs that is compatible with the presence of TB,” he said.

“There is an ongoing debate about the history of TB and we can do a genetic study now,” he added.

“We are working to identify both bacteria and viruses. There is a group in Helsinki working on the viruses found in the samples. We’ll find out more in September,” the anthropologist said.

However, for Piombino-Mascali himself, it is the insight into the habits and practices of the dead that has interested him most.

MODERN DISEASE?

“What I thought was really useful for our knowledge of disease was the discovery of the level of fat in the arteries: It was very severe,” he said. “Many people believe that this is a disease of civilization, brought on by sedentary behavior, bad food, junk food.