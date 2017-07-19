EDITORIAL: Tackling child mental disorders

At nearly 30 percent, the percentage of children and adolescents with mental disorders in Taiwan is the same as in Western countries, according to a three-year study commissioned by the Ministry of Health and Welfare published on Monday.

The problem is that unlike in the West, it is safe to assume that more of these illnesses go unreported in Taiwan because of the stigma attached.

Try telling Taiwanese parents that their child has a mental disorder — they will likely vehemently deny it or feel deeply ashamed instead of seeking professional assistance.

It is encouraging that mental health is being addressed in a matter-of-fact manner in a scientific study instead of in a sensational way. The bottom line is that society needs to discuss the topic more often.

The survey covered a wide range of mental disorders, ranging from learning disabilities and conduct disorder to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and bipolar disorder, which is necessary because it shows the range of disorders that children can suffer from instead of the stereotypical ones one might think of.

Still think it is no big deal? The study also shows that 3.1 percent of children have thought of committing suicide. Is saving face more important, or saving lives?

A Central News Agency report described the study as “the first national epidemiological study on child and adolescent mental disorders of its kind in Taiwan.”

This is very important, as mental disorders often manifest during adolescence. If treated early, it can save a lot of trouble for both patients and the people around them.

However, it seems that the subject only becomes a topic of discussion when a famous personality commits suicide because of depression, or when a mentally ill person commits a horrific crime. In both cases, the mental disorder is stigmatized.

People have even called for “forced hospitalization” of people with mental disorders following particularly brutal incidents. What they do not realize is that these tragedies happen because of the stigma they are perpetuating, which in turn discourages people from seeking help.

In reality, mental health issues do not usually manifest in extreme ways. One might interact daily with people who suffer from depression or anxiety, and yet have no idea what those people are going through. Many people with mental disorders can function without apparent difficulty, but most of them are unlikely to discuss it given the stigma in society.

This just adds to the invisibility of the issue. However, public figures are starting to break the stigma, such as Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who has said he has Asperger’s syndrome.

It cannot be overstated that people should see mental illnesses just as they do physical illnesses. There is no shame in going to the doctor to treat a sore throat. However, it appears that resources for patients are insufficient in Taiwan, and even more so for children and adolescents.

Last year, the Taipei Times reported that there are few resources for long-term care and support for mental health patients. Once the patients leave the system, they often have to return to a world that is not prepared to deal with them or unwilling to accommodate them.

Hopefully, the study is an indication that the government plans to allocate more resources to help resolve this issue.