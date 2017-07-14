Macron’s meeting with Trump to have global ramifications

By Andrew Hammond

French President Emmanuel Macron is to host US President Donald Trump today for Bastille Day talks, which coincide with the 100th anniversary of US involvement in World War I. The meeting, between two leaders vastly different in age and political philosophies, will be intriguing for the common ground that they seek to find.

Trump has referred to his “great” relationship with Macron, and it is true that they share political positioning as perceived insurgent outsiders with a business background. Moreover, the two have a number of shared international objectives, including countering international terrorism in France, for instance, the second largest contributor to the US-led coalition in Syria.

Yet, while both Macron and Trump have political reasons to court each other, the context for the meeting is the stark policy divergences. Already the two presidents have clashed over issues including the Paris climate change treaty and international trade, which highlights the global ramifications of the discussion.

Macron’s victory in May against Trump’s preferred far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen defied the march of right-wing populism in numerous countries, which has seen parties of the left and center ground sometimes taking a political battering. Trump’s surprise victory in November last year against former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton epitomized this conservative tide.

However, beyond classical political notions of left and right, a key dividing line that has become more salient in international politics is between a liberal cosmopolitan pole and a populist (or even xenophobic authoritarian) one. This liberal cosmopolitan versus populist battle, which played out in Trump’s victory against Clinton, was widely seen as a factor in the Brexit vote in June last year, too.

Yet, defying many expectations earlier this year, there has been a turnaround — in Europe at least — with the victory of not just Macron, but also the Dutch Liberals over the far-right, populist Freedom Party in the Netherlands, and also the Austrian presidential election, which saw the convincing defeat of Freedom Party leader Norbert Hofer, who would have become Europe’s first far-right head of state since 1945.

Time will tell how significant this turnaround in fortunes proves to be for those forces championing the political center ground.

For now, at least, it is Macron’s victory, especially remarkable given his meteoric rise earlier this year, which is being looked to by many for potential lessons to other left and centrist politicians in coming years.

This is because victory came Macron’s way by proving a foil to Le Pen and fellow conservative and other populists by positioning himself against the old left and right.

His candidacy was driven, in part, by his pioneering of a new political movement, En Marche (“On the Move”), which has at least temporarily filled a significant vacuum of power created by the disenchantment with the established center-right Republicans Party and the center-left Socialists.

A second factor driving Macron’s success is his relative youth at 39, plus the fact that he had never held office before: He has the appearance of change to many voters and is the youngest-ever French president in the Fifth Republic.

What Macron’s success also appears to underline is that politicians of the center ground benefit from having an optimistic, forward-looking vision for tackling complex, long-term policy challenges, such as tackling stagnant living standards and re-engaging people with the political process, to help build public consensus and confidence around solutions to them.