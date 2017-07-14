By Fazel Hawramy and Kareem Shaheen / The Guardian, SULAYMANIYAH, Iraq and ISTANBUL, Turkey

Civilians in Mosul, Iraq, remain at grave risk and have endured a catastrophic ordeal, human rights organizations have said as they urge the Iraqi government to take steps to protect innocent people and investigate large-scale civilian deaths in the city.

The calls by aid workers and human rights advocates came as Iraqi troops fought to reclaim a final sliver of territory in the city controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group where its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, proclaimed his “caliphate” three years ago.

“The horrors that the people of Mosul have witnessed and the disregard for human life by all parties to this conflict must not go unpunished,” Amnesty International in the Middle East research director Lynn Maalouf said.

“Entire families have been wiped out, many of whom are still buried under the rubble today. The people of Mosul deserve to know, from their government, that there will be justice and reparation so that the harrowing impact of this operation is duly addressed,” Maalouf said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Sunday declared victory in Mosul, 10 months into a campaign to oust the terror group from the most densely populated city under its control.

On Monday, he said that victory marked “the failure and the collapse of the terrorist state.”

The defeat leaves the IS without any major urban strongholds in Iraq, retreating to its insurgent roots in the desert after a spectacular fall from a zenith in which it controlled vast stretches of Syria and Iraq.

The liberation of Mosul has refocused attention on the plight of the city’s civilians, thousands of whom are displaced and will likely remain as internal refugees for months while the city is rebuilt in the scorching heat of Iraq’s summer.

The militants have used them as human shields in their effort to resist the military’s advance, and scores are believed to have been killed as a result of airstrikes by the US-led coalition that is backing the Iraqi army.

Many are likely to be vetted to determine whether they have links to the IS or cooperated with the group, a process that in the past has led to arbitrary disappearances, although Iraqi officials have repeatedly vowed to prevent extrajudicial retribution.

“The closer you are to the front line in west Mosul, the greater the need and the harder it is to meet those needs,” said Norwegian Refugee Council spokeswoman Melany Markham, who is on the ground near Mosul. “Most of the people living there have been under siege for months without food, water or medical supplies. Their situation is desperate, yet the conflict is preventing us from reaching these people.”

Markham said the Iraqi government and the US-led coalition are now responsible for protecting Iraqi civilians “who have been let down time and time again” with aid as well as reconstruction projects and justice for their suffering.

Humanitarian workers said refugees were suffering in the camps that had been set up, lacking sufficient food, water and electricity to survive the scorching desert heat.

Salih Mohammad from western Mosul, who is staying at a refugee camp near the city, said he could not go back to the city because there were no services and much of his neighborhood was destroyed in the fighting.

“Two of my brothers are missing ... and I don’t know if they are alive or not,” the 36-year-old said. “My house was destroyed in the fighting and we came here last week. There is no security in Mosul now because even in the east of the city, there are still DAESH [IS] sleeper cells and they occasionally strike.”