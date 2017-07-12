Australia-hosted war games could inflame conflict with China

By Stuart Rollo / The Guardian

The second week of this year’s Exercise Talisman Sabre military exercise has begun. This year is the largest of the biennial training and interoperability exercises ever hosted by Australia, with more than 30,000 troops, including personnel from Australia, the US, Japan, New Zealand and Canada participating.

The massive set of month-long war games demonstrates Australia’s firm place within the system of US regional military dominance and alliances that has underpinned regional stability since the Vietnam War.

However, as China grows and the US continues to pursue total military supremacy, the system threatens to inflame the very thing it was designed to prevent, large-scale conflict between the region’s most powerful states: the very scenario simulated in Talisman Sabre.

With conflict of this scale considered likely enough to necessitate such enormous preparations, Australian politicians, policymakers and media outlets should be deeply engaged in a public dialogue centered around defining national interests, defense priorities and how the nation’s relationships with other states reflect these.

Instead, Australia sleepwalks along the path of military expansion and confrontation, incapable and unwilling to diverge from US security priorities where they do not reflect Australia’s.

While the public relations branches of the defense forces involved only ever refer to the objectives of the exercise with ambiguous terms like “high-end warfighting,” in bare fact, Talisman Sabre simulates a large-scale confrontation between conventional forces, requiring coordination between all branches of the US military, as well as those of their Asia-Pacific allies.

It is a dress-rehearsal of the new US battle doctrine, the Joint Concept for Access and Maneuver in the Global Commons, which was developed to ensure continued US military dominance of the western Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea in the face of growing Chinese military capabilities.

In 2015, during the last iteration of Talisman Sabre, the Australian public was treated to a rare moment of political candor when Australian Greens Deputy Leader Scott Ludlam publicly criticized the event, saying that he did not believe that it was in the nation’s best interests “to be preparing for a war with China.”

The reason most other Australian leaders view preparation for war with the nation’s largest trading partner as an indispensable pillar of Australian foreign policy lies in Australia’s unique history of strategic dependence upon its more powerful Anglo-Saxon cousins and in the foundations of its national psyche.

Hedley Bull, Australia’s best-known international relations theorist, believed that Australia’s existential anxiety stemmed from its small population, vast resources and conviction that the nation’s more populous and poorer Asian neighbors would at some point seek a redistribution of Australia’s bounty.

Other academics have argued that the illegitimate nature of the acquisition of Australia by British colonizers under the legal fiction of terra nullius (nobody’s land) has informed and amplified Australia’s persistent fears of its own dispossession at the hands of an Asian state.

Whatever the origins or legitimacy of these fears, it is this perception of the region and Australia’s place in it that necessitates an iron-clad alliance with the US, and legitimizes Australian participation in the ongoing US military containment strategy directed at China, known as the “pivot to Asia.”