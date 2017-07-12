Refugees fear drawn-out fight over US travel ban

By Sabrina Siddiqui and Oliver Laughland / The Guardian, DULLES, Virginia, and NEW YORK

Walking toward the arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on a typically busy evening, the Sadiq family might easily have been lost in the crowd.

However, the emotion that overcame the three women, a mother and her two adult daughters, was apparent as they saw the small crowd assembled to greet them, holding signs that read: “Welcome to America.”

Shaz Sadiq, 42, wept as she embraced an old friend. Her sister, Rahila, 40, doubled over at the symbolic finish line of a long, contentious journey. The pair’s 72-year-old mother, Doris, was wide-eyed as she scanned the terminal from her wheelchair, before offering a kiss to the advocates who waited.

Just one week ago, the Sadiq family thought their dreams of building a new life in the US had been dashed, perhaps for good.

A June 26 ruling by the US Supreme Court put into effect elements of US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees and immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries.

Although Pakistan, the Sadiq family’s homeland, was not on the list of banned countries, the controversial policy placed a 120-day hold on all refugee admissions.

“It’s beyond [me] to express or explain what we went through,” said Shaz, who said she was having “mixed feelings” in the moment.

Asked about the affect of not knowing whether the US would still open its doors to her family, she said: “My mother suffered major depression. My younger sister, she started to have panic attacks. It’s difficult for others to understand even that pain — when you are already a stateless person, going through so many insecurities, and then you are uncertain about your future and do not have any control of your own life.”

Hours after the Sadiqs touched down in Virginia, a federal judge in Hawaii rejected a motion seeking to limit the scope of Trump’s executive order. The ruling pointed to a long road ahead for immigration and human rights advocates. The months-long and tumultuous legal battle over Trump’s travel ban has already thrust many families like the Sadiqs into a state of limbo.

For the Sadiqs, the journey began well before Trump was elected.

The Sadiqs are Christian and fled their homeland after their father was killed in a church shooting and death threats became routine. In 2013, the Sadiq sisters moved to Bangkok. They spent four years navigating the grueling process of obtaining refugee status and applying for permanent resettlement in the US, which has one of the most stringent vetting systems in the world.

The US Supreme Court is to take up the travel ban again in the fall. In the meantime, it has instructed that visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees must prove a “bona fide relationship” with a person or entity in the US “before being approved for travel.”

A restrictive definition of “close family” means only those with a specific set of familial relations are to be allowed into the US.

Those seeking to prove a relationship with an entity must show a “formal, documented” relationship with an institution such as an employer or an educational institute.

Proving a “bona fide relationship” is likely to be particularly tough for refugees, who often have no ties to a country before arriving.

The US Department of State has said a “formal assurance” from a resettlement agency, such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC), would not count alone.