Balancing the tilt of cross-strait education

By Chang Ruay-shiung 張瑞雄

Beijing on July 4 announced that it would relax rules on Taiwanese studying in China. Any Taiwanese high-school graduate with a passing grade [in Taiwan’s joint college entrance exams] can now apply to study at Chinese universities.

This exacerbates a problem stemming from the nation’s relatively low birthrate. It is likely to seriously affect medium and low-ranked Taiwanese universities in particular, as it would be much harder for them to recruit and retain students.

Although the relaxation of the regulations means more options for students, they might need to evaluate the situation comprehensively, because the policy involves several factors:

First, most students would like to enter top Chinese universities such as Peking University or Tsinghua University, but the chance for students with a mere passing grade is slim.

If they lower their expectations, they might be able to enter a second-class university, but unless they want to start their career in China after graduating, studying at a Taiwanese university would be a better choice.

PASSING GRADE

Second, the policy involves the Ministry of Education’s recognition of foreign academic credentials for higher-education institutions.

The ministry only recognizes 155 top Chinese universities, mostly under Beijing’s Project 985 and Project 211. It might be difficult for students with a passing grade to enter those institutions.

However, if they study at universities that are not recognized by the ministry, it might not be easy for them to work in Taiwan after graduating.

Third, students’ adaptability and attitude will be important.

China is still a country that places restrictions on politics and freedom of speech. Taiwanese are used to freedom and many have a high dependence on the Internet; “Facebook addicts” might die of thirst in China.

Indeed, the change in the rules might prompt medium and low-ranked Taiwanese universities to improve their competitiveness and attractiveness to keep students.

Some universities promote themselves through better scholarships, while others emphasize other advantages.

FREE AND LOOSE

However, in the face of a free and loose academic atmosphere, universities should buck the trend and make strict demands on students to clear the bad reputation of poor student performance and narrow the gap between theory and practice.

Otherwise, if the problems continue, Taiwanese universities face collapse once local enterprises turn to students who graduated in China.

Generally, China does not have many restrictions on Taiwanese students studying there, but it does have many restrictions on Chinese students studying here.

Similarly, Taiwan is also imposing various restrictions on Chinese students studying here, such as the ministry’s “three limits, six noes” policy on Chinese students — banning them from receiving scholarships, taking off-campus jobs and taking tests for national professional certificates.

However, if the situation continues, Taiwan Strait exchanges might become imbalanced. The ministry should prevent this.

To have more Chinese students studying in Taiwan, it is necessary to negotiate with the Chinese side, but cross-strait talks have not been available.

From the higher-education exchanges between the two sides, Taiwan’s policy is likely to face more obstacles and the balance in cross-strait student exchanges is likely to tilt.