Seattle’s ‘democracy vouchers’ aim to amplify low-income voices, to conservative ire

By Josh Cohen / The Guardian, SEATTLE

Seattle is trying something that aims to give low-income and middle-class voters a signal boost.

The city’s new Democracy Voucher Program, the first of its kind in the US, provides every eligible Seattle resident with US$100 in taxpayer-funded vouchers to donate to the candidate of their choice.

The goal is to incentivize candidates to take heed of a broad range of residents — homeless people, minimum-wage workers, seniors on fixed incomes — as well as the big-dollar donors who often dictate the political conversation.

Next month’s primary is the trial run for the program, but before Seattle can crow about having re-enfranchised long-overlooked voters, it must contend with conservative opposition.

The experiment comes at a time of seemingly new possibilities for campaign financing. US Senator Bernie Sanders demonstrated that small donors can float a campaign, with 99 percent of his donations coming from individual donors, 59 percent of which were considered small donations.

In fall last year, South Dakota voters approved a democracy voucher program similar to Seattle’s, joining more than a dozen other states with some form of public financing, usually a matching fund for small campaign donations. Cities such as Portland, Oregon, and Berkeley, California, also followed the public-financing trend last year.

In Seattle, “if we had a concerted effort to register, educate and organize renters and people who are homeless as a political force, our city politics would look rather different than they currently do,” said Alison Eisinger of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, which works to register homeless voters, among other advocacy efforts.

The democracy voucher program was created by a voter-approved ballot measure in November 2015, and is funded by a 10-year, US$30 million property tax levy. Registered voters are automatically sent the vouchers. Those who are not registered and those without a permanent address — such as homeless people — can apply by mail or in person with a city commission.

Seattle candidates are not required to participate in the voucher program, but Jon Grant, a left-wing city council candidate who previously led the Tenants Union of Washington, has made the vouchers a centerpiece of his campaign.

He has pushed to collect vouchers from more than 1,000 people, including those living in several homeless encampments.

Of the US$145,933 in donations that Grant reported in his most recent campaign disclosure form, US$128,800 was from vouchers.

“I took a pledge not to accept any money from corporations and developers,” Grant said. “I wanted to show that democracy vouchers can support grassroots campaigns that want to address systemic issues like homelessness.”

As part of that effort, Grant spent several months organizing in three unsanctioned homeless encampments, helping to set up a communal tent in one encampment and registering people to vote and receive vouchers.

“We wanted to work with those residents to assist them to stabilize their living situation and shine some light on how the city was handling the situation,” he said. “We started building trust and organizing there and wanted to educate people that they had access to democracy vouchers.”

Grant’s campaign received a few vouchers from them, but the city cleared the encampments before the campaign’s organizing efforts truly gained steam. Though they are gone, Grant is still working to engage homeless people around the city.