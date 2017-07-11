Extracting a good deal from Trump

By Huang Wei-feng 黃偉峰

On June 29, US President Donald Trump’s administration notified the US Congress about a long-awaited US$1.4 billion arms sales package to Taiwan, including early-warning radar systems, anti-radiation missiles, torpedoes and SM-2 missile components, among other things.

One day earlier, the US Senate Committee on Armed Services approved a proposal to call on the US Department of Defense to conduct mutual port calls by Taiwanese and US warships — something that has not happened since 1979, when the US switched diplomatic recognition from the Republic of China to the People’s Republic of China.

Whichever way you look at it, both developments are good news for Taiwan and they should put an end to the speculation that has been going on for the past few months as to whether the Trump administration might yield to China by delaying or even shelving arms sales to Taiwan in exchange for China’s cooperation over North Korea.

What does the arms deal mean for Trump? Is it just a transaction in his view, or does it represent a commitment? Hopefully it is a concrete expression of the US government’s commitment to Taiwan’s security and the Trump administration will go on selling new-generation weapons to Taiwan. It would take a series of weapons sales, along with deepening military exchanges, to prove that such a commitment exists.

In contrast, a transaction is no more than a momentary exchange of money for goods. Even if the seller provides an after-sales service, that service is just a link in the deal and the buyer must be responsible for the eventual result.

The US’ commitment to Taiwan’s security is founded upon Washington’s legal obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), and whether it honors that commitment depends on Taiwan’s determination to defend itself.

To put it simply, the TRA does not say that the US government must bear responsibility for defending Taiwan and it does not oblige it to guarantee Taiwan’s security. Rather, it says that the US must help Taiwan maintain its ability to defend itself.

The US government’s arms sales to Taiwan are not just transactions, but a legal obligation and this obligation implies a certain conditional security commitment — that Taiwan must be willing and determined to defend itself and must act accordingly.

During his election campaign Trump accused US allies around the world of not allocating sufficient defense budgets and accused them of not taking responsibility for their own defense.

When Trump attended the NATO summit in Brussels in May, he did not reaffirm the US’ commitment to collective defense with its European allies.

Not long after that, at a White House news conference last month, Trump did promise to live up to the US’ responsibility for collective defense in accordance with Article 5 of NATO, but at the same time he said that the US’ NATO allies must spend more on defense and improve their self-defense capabilities.

In Trump’s view, the US is only obliged to honor its security commitments if its allies bear full responsibility for their own defense.

However, this view runs contrary to the spirit of NATO’s founding treaty with regard to collective defense, because the treaty does not impose any conditions for invoking its collective defense clause.

Be that as it may, Trump’s leadership style and his abrupt withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change have caused doubts as to whether the US is to honor its commitments under international treaties.