Domestic problems to shape next phase of Middle East conflict

By Shlomo Ben-Ami

With the battles of Mosul and Raqqa dislodging the Islamic State (IS) from its strongholds in Syria and Iraq, and the Syrian civil war becoming a war of attrition, the Middle East’s most acute conflicts are evolving fast.

However, that does not mean they will soon be resolved.

The IS’ self-proclaimed caliphate was never a state that could be driven to unconditional surrender, meaning that the battles of Mosul and Raqqa were never going to be decisive, even if they did eliminate IS sanctuaries. As the IS’ spread into Libya and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula underscores, there are plenty of loosely controlled areas available to be penetrated.

For now, the IS has shifted its strategy to planning and inspiring terrorist attacks in the Middle East, Europe and even Southeast Asia. Its next step could be to destabilize Arab regimes from within — a strategy that cannot be countered by the international coalitions now closing in on Raqqa.

This is all the more true, given those coalitions’ incoherence and fragility. US President Donald Trump has based his entire Middle East strategy on Saudi Arabia’s fears not just of the IS, but also of Iran. The region’s Sunni powers, emboldened by Trump’s approach, have now closed ranks against both the IS and Iran, even though they themselves are often mortal enemies.

SHIITE CRESCENT

Iran, for its part, recognizes that territories liberated from IS control are unlikely to be returned to their former sovereigns. It has thus been strengthening its grip in southern Syria along the border with Jordan, as part of a broader effort to build a Shiite-controlled crescent stretching from Iran through Iraq — already practically an Iranian trusteeship — to Syria and Lebanon.

However, Israel, a tacit member of the US-sponsored Sunni alliance, will not sit idly by and watch such a crescent take shape. Indeed, Israel has made it clear that an Iranian presence along the Golan Heights border would increase the risk of war.

The US, too, is doing its part to block Shiite powers from achieving territorial contiguity from the Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea, including by launching airstrikes in the border region shared by Iraq, Jordan and Syria. US forces have also shot down a Syrian warplane and two Iranian armed drones operated by Hezbollah.

Iran is not the only country attempting to redraw borders to its own benefit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on record explicitly supporting the IS’ challenge to the 100-year-old Sykes-Picot order, created by the British and French after the fall of the Ottoman Empire.

The Kurds — key US allies in the fight against the IS — also want changes to the Middle Eastern map, though certainly not in the same way as Turkey. They want their own state, and to some extent, they even expect it, given their contributions to defeating the IS. Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdistan autonomous region, has already announced that an independence referendum for Iraqi Kurds will be held in September.

For Turkey, preventing that outcome is a higher priority than defeating the IS or taking down Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Erdogan worries that, if the Iraqi Kurds gain independence, they could inspire Turkey’s own Kurdish rebels, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), to revive their decades-old fight for independence. The respect that the PKK-affiliated Syrian Kurdish militias have earned on the battlefield, Turkey fears, could also legitimize the group internationally; hence Turkey’s attempts to suppress it.